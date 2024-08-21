

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is up over 128% at $2.38. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is up over 58% at $4.64. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 31% at $1.75. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is up over 25% at $1.87. Target Corporation (TGT) is up over 14% at $164.12. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is up over 14% at $11.34. Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA) is up over 13% at $1.17. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is up over 11% at $154.75. Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is up over 11% at $8.05. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 9% at $2.15.



In the Red



Mynaric AG (MYNA) is down over 23% at $1.40. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is down over 22% at $1.20. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is down over 20% at $1.12. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) is down over 16% at $1.36. Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is down over 14% at $1.10. Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is down over 11% at $17.75. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is down over 11% at $2.47. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) is down over 10% at $4.08. Heramba Electric plc (PITA) is down over 10% at $2.51. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is down over 9% at $9.07.



