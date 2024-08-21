One Firefly Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year, Coming in at No. 4343

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / One Firefly, a digital marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, is thrilled to announce that it has earned the rank of No. 4343 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fifth consecutive year that One Firefly has received this prestigious recognition, and the company is honored to be among the nation's most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Household names like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For One Firefly, this achievement is more than just a ranking. It is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, growth, and excellence in the CI industry. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to helping technology businesses succeed and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this accomplishment: "Achieving this recognition for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the incredible dedication of every single member of the One Firefly team. I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and the entire One Firefly team for their passion, hard work, and commitment to excellence. This honor reflects our collective efforts to continuously push, grow, and innovate within the CI industry. We couldn't be more proud."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com.

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in custom-tailored marketing solutions and recruiting and hiring growth solutions for technology professionals in residential and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2007 to help businesses in the AV and integration industry grow and succeed through effective branding, digital marketing, and web development. A four-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., One Firefly is proud to have built a reputation for delivering purposeful marketing solutions to the niche audio-visual space. For more information, visit www.onefirefly.com.

Contact Information

Rebecca Sternlicht

rsternlicht@onefirefly.com

954-921-2393

SOURCE: One Firefly

View the original press release on newswire.com.