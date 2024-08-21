Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
21 August 2024
Community Finance Company 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800VZPKVQ7LLB8E76
Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements
The Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.pdf
For further information please contact:
Community Finance Company 1 Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
5 Community Finance Company 1 Plc FS 31 December 2023 V4 26 06 2024rfa9 Jul 24
© 2024 PR Newswire