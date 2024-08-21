Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 15:42 Uhr
Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2024

Community Finance Company 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800VZPKVQ7LLB8E76

Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements

The Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.pdf

For further information please contact:

Community Finance Company 1 Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com



5 Community Finance Company 1 Plc FS 31 December 2023 V4 26 06 2024rfa9 Jul 24
