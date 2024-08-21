Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 15:54 Uhr
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2024

Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2023.pdf

For further information please contact:

Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com



