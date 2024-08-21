Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
21 August 2024
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2023.pdf
For further information please contact:
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
23 FRESH - FS executed EY
© 2024 PR Newswire