Tradeshift Awarded PDP registered status as France Nears Mandatory E-Invoicing Rollout

Paris, France, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradeshift today announces that it has achieved PDP (Plateforme de dématérialisation partenaire) registered status from the French Government. As one of the select few providers to achieve this significant milestone, Tradeshift's solution has unequivocally demonstrated its compliance with the requirements outlined in France's upcoming e-invoicing mandate, which will come into effect in 2026.

PDPs are the official partners of the French authorities trusted to facilitate the exchange of documents and report on those transactions to the PPF. Around half of all businesses with more than 250 employees are expected to use a PDP to comply with the French Government's e-invoicing mandate.

As one of the first wave of technology providers to gain PDP registered status, Tradeshift will participate in a large-scale pilot phase run by the French government in 2025. Tradeshift has teamed up with two of its most prestigious French customers to take part in the pilot programme.

"This is the announcement that large organizations have been waiting for," said Raphael Bres, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tradeshift. "Businesses with a footprint in France face a relatively short window to implement systems supporting the new mandate. They're understandably eager to move ahead with partner selection and can now do so with confidence. For Tradeshift customers, registered status means compliance in France is a giant step closer."

The introduction of mandatory e-invoicing in France is part of a global trend. Over 80 countries worldwide have e-invoicing and clearance mandates, and 50 have announced their intention to impose new or additional mandates.

The core goal is to reduce the VAT gap - the shortfall between theoretical and actual tax revenue - which currently costs the French government €13 billion annually. However, the lack of a common set of standards means businesses face a complex and often confusing matrix of requirements to which they must adhere.

"What's happening in France is happening all over the world," added Bres. "We encourage every business with an international footprint to step back and see the bigger picture. Every PDP will be able to help businesses stay compliant in France. Few, if any, can match Tradeshift's global compliance capabilities.

"Viewed strategically, and with a partner like Tradeshift, the French mandate can be a catalyst to transform business processes across your entire organization, yielding enormous benefits in terms of cost-savings, efficiency and business agility."

Tradeshift currently supports e-invoicing in 71 countries and 10 Clearance Countries. Notably, it was the first Western company to support Chinese Fapio invoices transmitted via the Golden Tax System. Its flexible platform can adapt to any clearance needs mandated by local government and is part of Tradeshift's commitment to ensuring that achieving global compliance remains business as usual for every customer, wherever they do business.

