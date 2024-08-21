MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 20 August 2024 was 363.89p (ex-income) 364.89p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

21 August 2024