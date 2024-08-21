Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) ("Golden Rapture" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first diamond drill program at its 10,000-acre Tier 1 Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

Our shallow diamond drilling program commenced in May and ended on Aug 10, 2024, with the majority of the holes ranging from 50 to 150 ft in depth. The program tested areas around the old Combined Mine shafts and surface veins on strike with the shafts. The dip ranged from 45 to 70 degrees with the majority of the holes being drilled at a dip of 66 degrees.

The Phillips Township property hosts a total of eighteen (18) mine shafts and an adit. They include the Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Mine, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young's Bay Occurrence.

Many types of mineralized zones were intersected in this initial program. The Drill core from all the holes has now being logged and sampled with five large bags of mineralized drill core now having been sent to the AGAT Lab in Thunder Bay for analysis.

Included are pictures of the many types of mineralized zones that were intersected:





This hole is located around 400 ft away from the first Combined Mine shaft. This newly discovered extension was drilled at a dip of 45 degrees. We are excited to have completed our first diamond drilling program and the results of all the holes will be released as soon as we receive them from the Lab.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2024 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture is a new issuer that became listed on March 12, 2024, and is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River and Geraldton areas of NW Ontario, Canada.

Our second property includes the past-producing Hutchison/Maylac Gold Mine located in the Geraldton Gold Camp, NW Ontario. It was one of the richest mines in the area and was mined underground on and off from 1937 to 1947. The highest historical drill intersection included drill results as high as 24.16 oz/t/gold. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400ft and lies in the shadows of the new Greenstone/Equinox Gold Mine. We would entertain a JV with the right partner.

On behalf of the Board

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

