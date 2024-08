CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 AUGUST 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET) CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.8.2024 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 21.8.2024 Bourse trade Buy Share CGCBV Amount 10 000 Shares Average price/ share 45,9689 EUR Total cost 459 689,00 EUR Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 479 050 shares including the shares repurchased on 21.8.2024 On behalf of Cargotec Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:



Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670



Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

