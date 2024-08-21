Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
21.08.24
18:37 Uhr
105,65 Euro
+0,20
+0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,85106,1019:16
105,75106,0019:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2024 17:48 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI Energies acquires the German Group Fernao

Nanterre, 21 August 2024

VINCI Energies acquires the German Group Fernao

  • Fernao, a leader in cybersecurity in Germany and Switzerland
  • Annual revenue of about €260 million in 2024 (proforma) and 770 employees
  • Strengthening VINCI Energies - through its Axians brand - in fast-growing businesses

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement to acquire Fernao Group, one of the leading companies in the field of cybersecurity services in Germany and Switzerland.

Its expertise in this field has been operating successfully for over 35 years. As an IT security service and solution provider, it identifies risks and threats to protect companies and their data globally. As a system integrator, the Group also offers services and managed services in the field of IT infrastructure (networking and data centers). Fernao Group is qualified to implement the European Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2 requirements in Germany) for the protection of industrial facilities and critical infrastructures.

Headquartered in Cologne, Fernao Group benefits from an efficient territorial network through 26 locations in Germany and Switzerland. It can also rely on a broad and diversified spectrum of customers notably in industry, telecommunication, financial services, healthcare and in the public sector.

This acquisition - the completion of which is subject to the approval of the competition authorities - will enable VINCI Energies, through its Axians brand, to strengthen and complement its expertise in these two countries in the fields of cybersecurity, IT services and cloud services.

With an annual revenue of €3.6 billion in 2023 in 38 countries, the companies of the Axians brand of VINCI Energies are positioned at the heart of digital transformation.

Lastly, it should be noted that VINCI Energies generated a total revenue of €19.3 billion in 2023 through its network of 2 000 business units in 61 countries, of which more than €4 billion in Germany and Switzerland.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.