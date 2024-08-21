Nanterre, 21 August 2024

VINCI Energies acquires the German Group Fernao

Fernao, a leader in cybersecurity in Germany and Switzerland

Annual revenue of about €260 million in 2024 (proforma) and 770 employees

Strengthening VINCI Energies - through its Axians brand - in fast-growing businesses

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement to acquire Fernao Group, one of the leading companies in the field of cybersecurity services in Germany and Switzerland.

Its expertise in this field has been operating successfully for over 35 years. As an IT security service and solution provider, it identifies risks and threats to protect companies and their data globally. As a system integrator, the Group also offers services and managed services in the field of IT infrastructure (networking and data centers). Fernao Group is qualified to implement the European Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2 requirements in Germany) for the protection of industrial facilities and critical infrastructures.

Headquartered in Cologne, Fernao Group benefits from an efficient territorial network through 26 locations in Germany and Switzerland. It can also rely on a broad and diversified spectrum of customers notably in industry, telecommunication, financial services, healthcare and in the public sector.

This acquisition - the completion of which is subject to the approval of the competition authorities - will enable VINCI Energies, through its Axians brand, to strengthen and complement its expertise in these two countries in the fields of cybersecurity, IT services and cloud services.

With an annual revenue of €3.6 billion in 2023 in 38 countries, the companies of the Axians brand of VINCI Energies are positioned at the heart of digital transformation.

Lastly, it should be noted that VINCI Energies generated a total revenue of €19.3 billion in 2023 through its network of 2 000 business units in 61 countries, of which more than €4 billion in Germany and Switzerland.

