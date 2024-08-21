Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
21.08.24
11:01 Uhr
4,620 Euro
-0,040
-0,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            85,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            410.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            400.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            404.2038p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,245,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,801,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 85,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.2038

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1029               402.50      09:04:01          00071089065TRLO0      XLON 
1200               404.00      09:16:29          00071089339TRLO0      XLON 
11                404.00      09:16:29          00071089340TRLO0      XLON 
1118               403.00      09:20:19          00071089473TRLO0      XLON 
44                403.00      09:20:19          00071089474TRLO0      XLON 
1084               403.00      09:30:15          00071089753TRLO0      XLON 
806                402.50      09:30:15          00071089758TRLO0      XLON 
98                402.50      09:30:16          00071089762TRLO0      XLON 
216                402.50      09:31:51          00071089809TRLO0      XLON 
837                402.50      09:31:51          00071089810TRLO0      XLON 
300                402.50      09:31:51          00071089811TRLO0      XLON 
995                402.50      10:30:43          00071090748TRLO0      XLON 
1044               401.50      10:37:59          00071090857TRLO0      XLON 
125                400.50      11:28:36          00071091518TRLO0      XLON 
1023               400.50      11:28:36          00071091519TRLO0      XLON 
700                401.50      11:30:22          00071091574TRLO0      XLON 
32                401.50      11:44:15          00071091998TRLO0      XLON 
406                401.50      11:44:15          00071091999TRLO0      XLON 
1000               401.50      11:44:15          00071092000TRLO0      XLON 
352                401.50      11:44:15          00071092001TRLO0      XLON 
58                401.50      11:44:15          00071092002TRLO0      XLON 
682                401.50      11:44:15          00071092003TRLO0      XLON 
6                 402.00      11:44:15          00071092004TRLO0      XLON 
12                402.00      11:44:15          00071092005TRLO0      XLON 
2613               402.50      11:44:18          00071092006TRLO0      XLON 
812                402.50      11:44:18          00071092007TRLO0      XLON 
100                402.50      11:44:18          00071092008TRLO0      XLON 
1262               403.00      11:44:18          00071092009TRLO0      XLON 
303                403.00      11:44:18          00071092010TRLO0      XLON 
1379               403.00      11:44:35          00071092025TRLO0      XLON 
240                403.00      11:44:35          00071092026TRLO0      XLON 
80                403.00      11:44:35          00071092027TRLO0      XLON 
1027               402.00      11:46:06          00071092063TRLO0      XLON 
1161               402.00      11:46:06          00071092064TRLO0      XLON 
260                401.50      11:46:55          00071092082TRLO0      XLON 
250                401.50      11:46:55          00071092083TRLO0      XLON 
609                401.50      11:46:55          00071092084TRLO0      XLON 
526                401.50      12:06:43          00071092487TRLO0      XLON 
550                401.50      12:06:43          00071092488TRLO0      XLON 
176                401.50      12:07:43          00071092507TRLO0      XLON 
939                401.00      12:10:42          00071092540TRLO0      XLON 
767                401.50      12:10:42          00071092541TRLO0      XLON 
1056               401.50      12:51:27          00071093086TRLO0      XLON 
19                401.50      12:51:28          00071093112TRLO0      XLON 
1515               401.50      12:51:28          00071093113TRLO0      XLON 
1340               401.50      12:51:28          00071093114TRLO0      XLON 
3336               401.50      12:51:28          00071093115TRLO0      XLON 
1214               401.50      12:51:28          00071093116TRLO0      XLON 
766                401.50      12:51:28          00071093117TRLO0      XLON 
1339               401.50      12:52:59          00071093208TRLO0      XLON 
75                401.50      12:52:59          00071093209TRLO0      XLON 
1053               401.00      12:56:37          00071093321TRLO0      XLON 
174                401.50      13:00:05          00071093360TRLO0      XLON 
816                401.50      13:00:05          00071093361TRLO0      XLON 
1032               401.50      13:02:27          00071093406TRLO0      XLON 
822                401.50      13:03:35          00071093459TRLO0      XLON 
293                401.50      13:03:35          00071093460TRLO0      XLON 
1088               401.50      13:06:16          00071093537TRLO0      XLON 
533                401.50      13:13:16          00071093698TRLO0      XLON 
13                401.50      13:13:16          00071093699TRLO0      XLON 
766                401.50      13:13:16          00071093700TRLO0      XLON 
25                401.50      13:13:16          00071093701TRLO0      XLON 
940                408.00      13:35:01          00071094638TRLO0      XLON 
1089               407.50      13:35:14          00071094642TRLO0      XLON 
2500               409.50      13:42:39          00071094915TRLO0      XLON 
951                409.00      13:43:56          00071094955TRLO0      XLON 
1029               408.00      13:44:05          00071094984TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

983                407.50      13:44:19          00071095048TRLO0      XLON 
78                407.50      13:54:59          00071095643TRLO0      XLON 
1058               407.50      13:54:59          00071095644TRLO0      XLON 
1140               408.00      14:09:49          00071096048TRLO0      XLON 
1281               407.50      14:11:18          00071096075TRLO0      XLON 
69                407.50      14:11:18          00071096076TRLO0      XLON 
1038               407.00      14:20:37          00071096339TRLO0      XLON 
1115               407.00      14:35:14          00071096891TRLO0      XLON 
1233               406.50      14:37:16          00071096945TRLO0      XLON 
1160               405.00      14:40:49          00071097076TRLO0      XLON 
1145               404.50      14:50:30          00071097438TRLO0      XLON 
1794               407.50      14:59:15          00071098132TRLO0      XLON 
363                407.50      14:59:15          00071098133TRLO0      XLON 
227                407.50      14:59:15          00071098134TRLO0      XLON 
98                407.50      14:59:15          00071098135TRLO0      XLON 
971                407.50      15:05:18          00071098459TRLO0      XLON 
1089               409.50      15:12:00          00071098836TRLO0      XLON 
1057               410.00      15:12:00          00071098837TRLO0      XLON 
238                407.00      15:14:41          00071099089TRLO0      XLON 
794                407.00      15:14:41          00071099090TRLO0      XLON 
555                407.00      15:22:18          00071099560TRLO0      XLON 
484                407.00      15:22:18          00071099561TRLO0      XLON 
1037               406.00      15:30:54          00071099961TRLO0      XLON 
1044               406.00      15:32:32          00071100032TRLO0      XLON 
361                406.00      15:41:27          00071100352TRLO0      XLON 
786                406.00      15:41:27          00071100353TRLO0      XLON 
506                407.00      15:46:08          00071100714TRLO0      XLON 
208                407.00      15:46:08          00071100715TRLO0      XLON 
954                407.00      15:48:05          00071101133TRLO0      XLON 
1135               406.00      15:48:31          00071101205TRLO0      XLON 
1291               405.00      15:50:20          00071101284TRLO0      XLON 
908                404.00      15:53:37          00071101432TRLO0      XLON 
132                404.00      15:53:37          00071101433TRLO0      XLON 
21                404.00      15:53:37          00071101434TRLO0      XLON 
199                404.00      16:00:14          00071101723TRLO0      XLON 
250                404.00      16:00:14          00071101724TRLO0      XLON 
547                404.00      16:00:14          00071101725TRLO0      XLON 
937                405.00      16:06:17          00071102087TRLO0      XLON 
361                404.00      16:08:15          00071102248TRLO0      XLON 
701                404.00      16:08:15          00071102249TRLO0      XLON 
116                404.50      16:09:27          00071102371TRLO0      XLON 
133                404.50      16:09:27          00071102372TRLO0      XLON 
157                404.50      16:09:27          00071102373TRLO0      XLON 
300                404.50      16:09:27          00071102374TRLO0      XLON 
1070               405.50      16:15:02          00071102718TRLO0      XLON 
140                405.50      16:15:03          00071102719TRLO0      XLON 
211                404.50      16:16:34          00071102807TRLO0      XLON 
916                404.50      16:16:34          00071102808TRLO0      XLON 
1098               404.50      16:19:34          00071102960TRLO0      XLON 
10                404.00      16:22:07          00071103159TRLO0      XLON 
952                404.00      16:22:07          00071103160TRLO0      XLON 
533                404.00      16:22:07          00071103161TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342046 
EQS News ID:  1972665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1972665&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.