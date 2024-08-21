

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $117.5 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $104.1 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.351 billion from $1.272 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $117.5 Mln. vs. $104.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.351 Bln vs. $1.272 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News