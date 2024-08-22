Total Acre Member Alex Harrell Breaks Soybean World Record With 218-Bushel Yield

Total Acre's data-driven approach helps farmers forecast crop performance based on historical data and current trends.

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Alex Harrell, a soybean producer from southwest Georgia, has shattered the world record for soybean yield with a remarkable 218 bushels per acre. Harrell's achievement, recorded on August 13, 2024, breaks his previous record of 206 bushels, set just one year ago.





Harrell, a second-year member of Total Acre, has quickly risen to the top of the soybean production charts. Harrell achieved this unprecedented yield planting Pioneer P49Z02E variety in 30" red clay soil rows with a 110,000-planting population and using advanced techniques like double strip tilling, center pivot irrigation, precise nutrient management, and tissue sampling.

Harrell attributes much of his success to the tools and methodologies he has picked up from Total Acre, a membership platform that focuses on unlocking production potential and maximizing efficiency on every acre. Total Acre's tools integrate advanced software, technology, and data analytics to benchmark performance and optimize agricultural practices over time, taking the emotion out of the decision-making process for growers.

One of the key components of the current record holder's success was his meticulous approach to nutrient management, analyzing up to 14 different micro and macronutrients throughout the season, Harrell was able to optimize his crop's growing conditions at every stage in production. By regularly conducting tissue sampling-sometimes weekly-Harrell could identify and address nutrient deficiencies in real-time, ensuring that his plants were always in the best possible condition.

"Total Acre is about getting better every day," says Chad Scebold, Head of Grower Experience at Total Acre. "Our members are willing to try new farming methods and products to find the best balance for their fields, while also optimizing their return on investment. We teach them to leverage what they do well, create a plan, execute on the plan, measure the results, and then make the necessary adjustments to maximize production potential on their land." Total Acre's data-driven approach is further enhanced by predictive analytics, which helps farmers forecast crop performance based on historical data and current trends.

Harrell's achievement underscores the vast potential of crop production practices. "We used to think 150 bushels was the ceiling, but he has proven that the potential is much greater," says Scebold. Just two years ago, Total Acre Co-Founder Randy Dowdy broke the world record for soybean yield with 190.23 bushels per acre, surpassing his previous record of 171 bushels in 2016. "With new technologies and historical field data available to our members, the skies the limit for unlocking production potential for soybeans and corn."

Total Acre members like Harrell gain the unique advantage of integrating benchmarking into their operation, empowering them to refine methods to reach their yield goals.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Total Acre member, visit: https://totalacre.com/interest-list

