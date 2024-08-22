Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or "the Company") announces that mining operations have been temporarily suspended at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

An unscheduled inspection at the mine conducted by the Mexican Labor Department identified safety standards that need to be met before resuming operations. The inspection followed a recent singular fatality at the mine, the first one in 18-1/2 years of Starcore's record of zero fatalities in its mining operations at San Martin.

"Safety has been a high priority at San Martin for 18-1/2 years and will continue to be of utmost importance in our operations," said Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of Starcore.

"We expect to meet the safety standards that the Labor Department requires and have mining operations resume within a week," stated Robert Eadie. "The Company's mine operations and safety teams are working tirelessly to meet the required protocols, while management extends compassion to the family who has lost a loved one, and is providing grief counselling to those who need it."

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

