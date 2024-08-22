

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes GDP data for the second quarter. The mainland Norway is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially, the same as in the first quarter.



In the meantime, new orders and industrial inventories figures are due from Sweden.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash HCOB composite PMI data. Economists expect the composite index to remain unchanged at 49.1 in August.



At 3.30 am ET, flash composite PMI survey results are due from Germany. The composite indicator is seen at 49.2 in August compared to 49.1 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to edge down to 50.1 in August from 50.2 in July.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes the UK PMI survey results for August. The composite index is forecast to rise to 52.9 from 52.8 in the previous month.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on July 17 and 18.



At 10.00 am ET, flash consumer confidence survey data is due from the euro area. The sentiment index is expected to rise to -12.6 in August from -13 in July.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News