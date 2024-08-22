Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.08.24
08:01 Uhr
1,872 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8701,90208:43
Dow Jones News
22.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 August 2024 it purchased a total of 95,258 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     20,258 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8760     GBP1.6000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8600     GBP1.5920 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8716     GBP1.5960

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,651,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
630       1.8760        XDUB     08:32:19      00029155770TRDU1 
2,000      1.8760        XDUB     08:32:19      00029155769TRDU1 
2,667      1.8720        XDUB     08:59:41      00029155819TRDU1 
4,724      1.8700        XDUB     09:45:46      00029155916TRDU1 
4,448      1.8680        XDUB     09:45:46      00029155917TRDU1 
487       1.8680        XDUB     09:45:46      00029155918TRDU1 
2,283      1.8740        XDUB     10:10:40      00029155998TRDU1 
2,346      1.8740        XDUB     10:38:49      00029156053TRDU1 
5,225      1.8720        XDUB     11:19:40      00029156169TRDU1 
1,148      1.8760        XDUB     12:15:57      00029156267TRDU1 
1,250      1.8760        XDUB     12:15:57      00029156266TRDU1 
493       1.8740        XDUB     12:18:09      00029156274TRDU1 
4,512      1.8740        XDUB     12:18:09      00029156273TRDU1 
2,449      1.8720        XDUB     12:58:14      00029156400TRDU1 
2,518      1.8760        XDUB     13:42:51      00029156649TRDU1 
2,648      1.8720        XDUB     14:01:59      00029156708TRDU1 
2,345      1.8680        XDUB     14:07:33      00029156735TRDU1 
2,416      1.8680        XDUB     14:07:33      00029156733TRDU1 
2,666      1.8600        XDUB     14:38:27      00029156941TRDU1 
2,570      1.8600        XDUB     14:47:15      00029157110TRDU1 
1,221      1.8740        XDUB     15:04:03      00029157419TRDU1 
1,250      1.8740        XDUB     15:04:03      00029157418TRDU1 
2,325      1.8700        XDUB     15:05:12      00029157482TRDU1 
1,543      1.8720        XDUB     15:14:36      00029157731TRDU1 
1,061      1.8720        XDUB     15:14:36      00029157730TRDU1 
2,867      1.8700        XDUB     15:17:56      00029157761TRDU1 
4,953      1.8740        XDUB     15:43:54      00029158075TRDU1 
2,407      1.8720        XDUB     15:50:31      00029158160TRDU1 
1,235      1.8740        XDUB     16:14:28      00029158550TRDU1 
3,416      1.8760        XDUB     16:16:17      00029158567TRDU1 
893       1.8760        XDUB     16:20:19      00029158614TRDU1 
2,004      1.8760        XDUB     16:20:19      00029158613TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,296      1.5940        XLON     08:46:20      00029155795TRDU1 
2,200      1.5960        XLON     09:45:46      00029155915TRDU1 
1,903      1.6000        XLON     11:17:26      00029156153TRDU1 
760       1.5980        XLON     12:11:33      00029156260TRDU1 
2,198      1.5980        XLON     12:42:22      00029156317TRDU1 
583       1.6000        XLON     13:45:09      00029156674TRDU1 
1,379      1.6000        XLON     13:45:09      00029156673TRDU1 
186       1.6000        XLON     13:45:09      00029156672TRDU1 
2,166      1.5920        XLON     14:07:33      00029156734TRDU1 
2,209      1.5940        XLON     14:07:33      00029156732TRDU1 
2,167      1.5960        XLON     15:23:30      00029157846TRDU1 
2,211      1.5940        XLON     15:50:31      00029158166TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342048 
EQS News ID:  1972683 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1972683&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.