Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 August 2024 it purchased a total of 95,258 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 20,258 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8760 GBP1.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8600 GBP1.5920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8716 GBP1.5960

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,651,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 630 1.8760 XDUB 08:32:19 00029155770TRDU1 2,000 1.8760 XDUB 08:32:19 00029155769TRDU1 2,667 1.8720 XDUB 08:59:41 00029155819TRDU1 4,724 1.8700 XDUB 09:45:46 00029155916TRDU1 4,448 1.8680 XDUB 09:45:46 00029155917TRDU1 487 1.8680 XDUB 09:45:46 00029155918TRDU1 2,283 1.8740 XDUB 10:10:40 00029155998TRDU1 2,346 1.8740 XDUB 10:38:49 00029156053TRDU1 5,225 1.8720 XDUB 11:19:40 00029156169TRDU1 1,148 1.8760 XDUB 12:15:57 00029156267TRDU1 1,250 1.8760 XDUB 12:15:57 00029156266TRDU1 493 1.8740 XDUB 12:18:09 00029156274TRDU1 4,512 1.8740 XDUB 12:18:09 00029156273TRDU1 2,449 1.8720 XDUB 12:58:14 00029156400TRDU1 2,518 1.8760 XDUB 13:42:51 00029156649TRDU1 2,648 1.8720 XDUB 14:01:59 00029156708TRDU1 2,345 1.8680 XDUB 14:07:33 00029156735TRDU1 2,416 1.8680 XDUB 14:07:33 00029156733TRDU1 2,666 1.8600 XDUB 14:38:27 00029156941TRDU1 2,570 1.8600 XDUB 14:47:15 00029157110TRDU1 1,221 1.8740 XDUB 15:04:03 00029157419TRDU1 1,250 1.8740 XDUB 15:04:03 00029157418TRDU1 2,325 1.8700 XDUB 15:05:12 00029157482TRDU1 1,543 1.8720 XDUB 15:14:36 00029157731TRDU1 1,061 1.8720 XDUB 15:14:36 00029157730TRDU1 2,867 1.8700 XDUB 15:17:56 00029157761TRDU1 4,953 1.8740 XDUB 15:43:54 00029158075TRDU1 2,407 1.8720 XDUB 15:50:31 00029158160TRDU1 1,235 1.8740 XDUB 16:14:28 00029158550TRDU1 3,416 1.8760 XDUB 16:16:17 00029158567TRDU1 893 1.8760 XDUB 16:20:19 00029158614TRDU1 2,004 1.8760 XDUB 16:20:19 00029158613TRDU1

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,296 1.5940 XLON 08:46:20 00029155795TRDU1 2,200 1.5960 XLON 09:45:46 00029155915TRDU1 1,903 1.6000 XLON 11:17:26 00029156153TRDU1 760 1.5980 XLON 12:11:33 00029156260TRDU1 2,198 1.5980 XLON 12:42:22 00029156317TRDU1 583 1.6000 XLON 13:45:09 00029156674TRDU1 1,379 1.6000 XLON 13:45:09 00029156673TRDU1 186 1.6000 XLON 13:45:09 00029156672TRDU1 2,166 1.5920 XLON 14:07:33 00029156734TRDU1 2,209 1.5940 XLON 14:07:33 00029156732TRDU1 2,167 1.5960 XLON 15:23:30 00029157846TRDU1 2,211 1.5940 XLON 15:50:31 00029158166TRDU1

