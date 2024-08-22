Video Games Industry Elite Gathers In Riyadh For The New Global Sport Conference

Two-Day Event Draws Capacity Lineup of International Celebrities, Thought-Leading Executives and Government Officials

1,200 global delegates arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, including over 200 CEOs from across gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment industries

Prestigious speaker lineup includes HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud (Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation), Ralf Reichert (CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation), Magnus Carlsen (Norwegian Chess Grandmaster), Toshimoto Mitomo (Executive Deputy President and CSO, Sony Group Corporation) and Joe Marsh (CEO, T1 Entertainment & Sports)

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre on August 24-25, NGSC will feature a series of educational and innovative discussions centered around 'The Future of Fandom'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the New Global Sport Conference 2024 ("NGSC") will host a global delegation of over 1,200 industry thought-leaders, including over 200 CEOs, for a prestigious two-day event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From August 24-25, representatives from leading industries - such as gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment - will gather at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre to explore the theme of "The Future of Fandom" with over 60 confirmed speakers.

Already a hub for visionary leaders, the NGSC is proud to welcome an outstanding group of confirmed speakers who will showcase their innovation and expertise across a variety of first-mover, fan-first industries. Speakers include:

NGSC attendees will enjoy conversations that contextualize fan engagement in sports and esports, while hearing stories of passion, dedication, and triumph that frame fan culture's transformative impact.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: "The New Global Sport Conference is set to assemble an unprecedented group of industry leaders at what promises to be the pinnacle gathering of gaming, esport and sport executives. This year's focus, 'Future of Fandom,' addresses crucial topics at the intersection of those industries. We're thrilled to offer a stage for the top minds in the field to exchange ideas that will drive the future of this intersection. The timing couldn't be better, as the inaugural Esports World Cup reaches its climax with the crowning of the first Esports World Cup Club Champion."

This weekend marks the second edition of the NSGC, with its inaugural event last year highlighted by the unveiling of the first Esports World Cup. The Esports World Cup is currently taking place in Riyadh, and its epic closing ceremony is also slated for August 25. Saudi Arabia aspires to become the world's go-to destination for gaming and esports by 2030 and the NGSC 2024 sits as another backdrop as it actively strengthens ties with industry leaders.

For more information on the event and to stay updated on further announcements, please visit New Global Sport Conference Website.

About The New Global Sport Conference The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC24), the leading conference of the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), is a gateway for today's and tomorrow's executives, global leaders, and prime decision-makers into a new global sport and will showcase how esports can create new international opportunities. The NGSC24 will unite top players from sports, esports, gaming, entertainment, technology, and beyond, serving as a content-packed platform bringing together these industries. It carries on the torch of the Next World Forum series and NGSC23, uniting both events under one exclusive banner in 2024.

www.newglobalsportconference.com

