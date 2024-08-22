Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
22.08.2024 09:10 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (251/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in DNO ASA (DNO) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 0.31. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, August 22, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Y" or "Z" or "X" or "Q" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1241216
