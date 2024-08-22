Anzeige
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377
Tradegate
22.08.24
08:00 Uhr
46,510 Euro
+0,020
+0,04 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,74046,79010:29
46,72046,75010:30
22.08.2024 09:34 Uhr
Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Satu Ahomäki

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
22 AUGUST 2024 at 10.30 EEST

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satu Ahomäki
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 75121/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 46.78 EUR
(4): Volume: 3 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(6): Volume: 8 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(7): Volume: 11 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(8): Volume: 11 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(9): Volume: 11 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(10): Volume: 11 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(11): Volume: 12 Unit price: 46.81 EUR
(12): Volume: 12 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(13): Volume: 12 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(15): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(16): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(17): Volume: 17 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(18): Volume: 17 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(20): Volume: 17 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(21): Volume: 18 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(22): Volume: 18 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(23): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(24): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(25): Volume: 20 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(26): Volume: 21 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(27): Volume: 24 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(28): Volume: 28 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(29): Volume: 28 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(30): Volume: 29 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(31): Volume: 30 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(32): Volume: 31 Unit price: 46.78 EUR
(33): Volume: 31 Unit price: 46.78 EUR
(34): Volume: 32 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(35): Volume: 34 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(36): Volume: 34 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(37): Volume: 35 Unit price: 46.78 EUR
(38): Volume: 35 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(39): Volume: 35 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(40): Volume: 35 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(41): Volume: 36 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(42): Volume: 36 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(43): Volume: 36 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(44): Volume: 37 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(45): Volume: 37 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(46): Volume: 39 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(47): Volume: 40 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(48): Volume: 46 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(49): Volume: 49 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(50): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(51): Volume: 59 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(52): Volume: 64 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(53): Volume: 68 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(54): Volume: 70 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(55): Volume: 70 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(56): Volume: 71 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(57): Volume: 74 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(58): Volume: 91 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(59): Volume: 94 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(60): Volume: 95 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(61): Volume: 99 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(62): Volume: 99 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(63): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(64): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(65): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(66): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(67): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(68): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(69): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(70): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(71): Volume: 106 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(72): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(73): Volume: 133 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(74): Volume: 133 Unit price: 46.78 EUR
(75): Volume: 133 Unit price: 46.77 EUR
(76): Volume: 133 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(77): Volume: 133 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(78): Volume: 133 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(79): Volume: 138 Unit price: 46.79 EUR
(80): Volume: 141 Unit price: 46.76 EUR
(81): Volume: 142 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(82): Volume: 154 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(83): Volume: 197 Unit price: 46.75 EUR
(84): Volume: 267 Unit price: 46.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (84):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 46.75959 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


