DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQL LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 225.2954 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18299 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 342088 EQS News ID: 1972839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1972839&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)