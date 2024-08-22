Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2024 -November 2024 Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-09-02 2024-09-09 2034-02-13 EUR 3444 XS2765498717 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-09-09 2024-09-11 2029-12-15 EUR 1921 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-09-16 2024-09-23 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-09-23 2024-09-25 2026-08-02 EUR 676 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-09-30 2024-10-07 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-10-07 2024-10-09 2029-12-15 EUR 1893 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-10-14 2024-10-21 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-10-21 2024-10-23 2026-08-02 EUR 648 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-10-28 2024-11-04 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-04 2024-11-06 2027-07-13 EUR 979 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-11 2024-11-18 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-18 2024-11-20 2026-08-02 EUR 620 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-25 2024-12-02 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.