Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2024 09:58 Uhr
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2024 - November 2024

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2024
-November 2024 



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-02  2024-09-09  2034-02-13    EUR     3444    XS2765498717 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-09  2024-09-11  2029-12-15    EUR     1921    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-16  2024-09-23    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-23  2024-09-25  2026-08-02    EUR     676    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-30  2024-10-07    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-10-07  2024-10-09  2029-12-15    EUR     1893    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-10-14  2024-10-21    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-10-21  2024-10-23  2026-08-02    EUR     648    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-10-28  2024-11-04    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-04  2024-11-06  2027-07-13    EUR     979    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-11  2024-11-18    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-18  2024-11-20  2026-08-02    EUR     620    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-25  2024-12-02    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com




Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
