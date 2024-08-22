Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 10:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LexLegis.ai Transforms Legal Research with AI in India and is Set to Expand Globally

LexLegis.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in the legal profession

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexLegis.ai is revolutionizing the legal landscape with its cutting-edge AI-powered platform, designed to meet the complex demands of the Indian legal system. By transforming laborious legal research into mere seconds, LexLegis.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in the legal profession. Leveraging a vast in-house corpus of over 20 billion tokens worth of data, derived from more than 10 million Indian legal documents, it provides concise and meaningful answers to legal queries with unparalleled speed and precision. This repository has been created over the last 25 years by the founders internally.

Saakar Yadav, Founder, Lexlegis.ai

The platform's capabilities extend beyond traditional legal research tools, offering features like source references, explainable AI (XAI), and solutions for hallucination, making it a trusted companion for legal professionals. While platforms like Harvey.ai have gained global attention, particularly in Western legal systems, LexLegis.ai's strength lies in its deep specialization in Indian law, offering a level of relevance and accuracy that sets it apart.

Building on its Indian success, LexLegis.ai is now gearing up for swift global expansion, with plans to enter the US and other Commonwealth countries. This strategic move aims to address legal challenges faced in different jurisdictions, bringing LexLegis.ai's revolutionary capabilities to a broader audience. As the platform prepares to enter these new markets, it is evolving into a go-to practice management system for global tax and legal firms. These developments, set to launch through 2024 and 2025, will further enhance LexLegis.ai's utility across the legal spectrum.

With its secure, bias-free, and explainable AI, LexLegis.ai is not just a product-it's the beginning of a new era in the legal profession, where speed, accuracy, and justice are achievable realities. As it expands globally, LexLegis.ai is poised to become an indispensable tool for legal professionals everywhere, transforming legal research and setting new industry standards.

About LexLegis.ai:

LexLegis.ai was founded by Saakar Yadav, an expert in legal and tax document management and AI, who previously led the Central Data Processing Center of the National Judicial Reference System (NJRS), the world's largest repository of appeals-a Government of India project, Vishrut Shrivastava, a Vanderbilt University alumnus and machine learning expert with a decade of experience in AI-driven applications for global financial institutions, Praveen Sood, with over 35 years of experience, including a long tenure at Tata Steel where he headed taxation, investor relations, and strategic planning.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485454/Saakar_Yadav.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485455/Team_Lexlegis_ai.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485457/LexLegis_ai_Logo.jpg

From Left to right: CTO Vishrut Srivastava, Founder and Director Saakar Yadav, and COO Pravin Sood

LexLegis.ai Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexlegisai-transforms-legal-research-with-ai-in-india-and-is-set-to-expand-globally-302226639.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.