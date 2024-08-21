LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today its unaudited, consolidated results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Financial results are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Commencing 3Q18, the Company began reporting results of its Argentinean subsidiaries applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 ("IAS 29"), as detailed in Section "Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" on page 22.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Consolidated Revenues ex-IFRIC12 of $366.1 million, increased 0.2% year-over-year (YoY), as the 2.9% decrease in Commercial Revenues was offset by a 3.2% increase in Aeronautical Revenues. Excluding rule IAS 29, consolidated revenues ex-IFRIC12 decreased 1.7% YoY to $363.3 million.

Key operating metrics: 7.8% decrease in passenger traffic to 18.2 million. Excluding Natal, passenger traffic decreased 5.4% YoY. 4.7% increase in cargo volume to 95.1 thousand tons. 9.5% decrease in aircraft movements, or 7.8%, excluding Natal.

Operating Income of $92.9 million, down from $110.4 million in 2Q23.

Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 8.8% to $136.2 million, from $149.3 million in the year-ago period. Excluding rule IAS 29, Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 10.3% to $134.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 contracted to 37.2% from 40.9% in 2Q23, or to 37.0% from 40.6% when excluding rule IAS 29.

Strong cash position with Cash & Cash equivalents totaling $439.4 million as of June 2024.

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.1x as of June 30, 2024, from 1.4x as of December 31, 2023.

CEO Message

Commenting on the results for the quarter Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, noted: "Despite a mild decline in overall passenger traffic, our revenues remained resilient, thanks to our geographic diversification. This is reflected in our revenue per passenger ex-IFRIC12, which increased by 9% year-over-year, outpacing revenue growth and underpinning our ability to adapt to challenging market dynamics.

EBITDA ex-IFRIC12, declined by 9% year-over-year, primarily due to the impact of Argentina's macroeconomic dynamics on our domestic traffic, duty-free revenues, and operational expenses. Nonetheless, international traffic in Argentina performed well and we have also delivered strong performances in Italy and Uruguay, underscoring the strength of our operations in those regions.

We closed the quarter with a solid balance sheet and a favorable debt maturity profile. Our net leverage ratio reached another record low of 1.1x as of June 30, 2024, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining a disciplined capital structure.

On the strategic front, we remain engaged in negotiating a new $400 million Capex plan with the Armenian government and awaiting approval for the new master plan for Florence airport. Additionally, we remain active in assessing new expansion projects across various geographies, aligning with our strategic roadmap to pursue growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, we expect the positive dynamics in Uruguay and Italy to continue throughout the year. Moreover, recent open skies bilateral agreements concluded by Argentina with multiple countries open the opportunity for airlines to offer new routes and destinations to travel from/to Argentina, contributing to improved flexibility and dynamism in the country's aeronautical activity.

In sum, our healthy balance sheet provides the financial flexibility to support our global growth initiatives while we navigate near-term challenges in Argentina and Brazil. We have the foundation in place and are confident about the long-term growth potential of our Company."

Operating & Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2Q24 as reported 2Q23 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 2Q24 2Q24 ex IAS 29 2Q23 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 18.2 19.7 -7.8% 18.2 19.7 -7.8% Revenue 416.2 422.7 -1.5% 4.1 412.1 428.6 -3.8% Aeronautical Revenues 193.7 187.7 3.2% 0.4 193.2 190.1 1.6% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 222.6 235.0 -5.3% 3.7 218.9 238.5 -8.2% Revenue excluding construction service 366.1 365.5 0.2% 2.8 363.3 369.6 -1.7% Operating Income / (Loss) 92.9 110.4 -15.9% -21.0 113.9 130.5 -12.7% Operating Margin 22.3% 26.1% -382 0.0% 27.6% 30.5% -282 Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 50.2 69.8 -28.0% -7.6 57.8 46.6 24.0% EPS (US$) 0.31 0.43 -28.1% -0.05 0.36 0.29 23.9% Adjusted EBITDA 136.4 150.9 -9.6% 1.6 134.8 151.6 -11.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.8% 35.7% -294 - 32.7% 35.4% -267 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 37.2% 40.9% -367 - 37.0% 40.6% -356 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.8x - - - - - Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl. impairment on intangible assets (1) 1.3x 1.8x - - - - - Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

Operating & Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 6M24 as reported 6M23 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 6M24 6M24 ex IAS 29 6M23 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 37.2 38.2 -2.7% 37.2 38.2 -2.7% Revenue 880.4 809.4 8.8% 55.8 824.6 815.2 1.1% Aeronautical Revenues 431.8 375.6 15.0% 29.7 402.0 377.5 6.5% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 448.7 433.8 3.4% 26.1 422.6 437.7 -3.5% Revenue excluding construction service 784.9 718.0 9.3% 50.3 734.6 720.6 1.9% Operating Income / (Loss) 227.7 213.8 6.5% -18.6 246.4 250.1 -1.5% Operating Margin 25.9% 26.4% -55 - 29.9% 30.7% -80 Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 219.9 102.1 115.4% 76.8 143.1 53.0 169.9% EPS (US$) 1.37 0.63 115.3% 0.48 0.89 0.33 169.8% Adjusted EBITDA 313.0 293.4 6.7% 25.7 287.3 292.8 -1.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.5% 36.2% -70 - 34.8% 35.9% -109 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 39.7% 40.6% -83 - 39.0% 40.4% -138 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.8x - - - - - Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl. impairment on intangible assets (1) 1.3x 1.8x - - - - - Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

2Q24 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

When: 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 22, 2024 Who: Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations Dial-in: 1-800-549-8228 (North America, Toll Free); 1-289-819-1520 (Other locations); Conference ID: 14198 Webcast: CAAP 2Q24 Earnings Conference Call Replay: 1-888-660-6264 (North America, Toll Free); 1-289-819-1325 (Other locations); Playback Passcode: 14198 #

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction service, as well as Net Debt:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income for the period before financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC") is defined as income for the period before construction services revenue and cost, financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin ex-IFRIC12") excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to assets under the concession and is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service revenue and cost, by total revenues less Construction service revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service enhances an investor's understanding of our performance and are useful for investors to assess our operating performance by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and construction services (when applicable).

Net debt is calculated by deducting "Cash and cash equivalents" from total financial debt.

Figures ex-IAS 29 result from dividing nominal Argentine pesos for the Argentine Segment, by the average foreign exchange rate of the Argentine Peso against the US dollar in the period. Percentage variations ex-IAS 29 figures compare results as presented in the prior year quarter before IAS 29 came into effect, against ex-IAS 29 results for this quarter as described above. For comparison purposes, the impact of adopting IAS 29 in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the Company's largest subsidiary in Argentina, is presented separately in each of the applicable sections of this earnings release, in a column denominated "IAS 29". The impact from "Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" is described in more detail page 22 of this report.

Definitions and Concepts

Commercial Revenues: CAAP derives commercial revenue principally from fees resulting from warehouse usage (which includes cargo storage, stowage and warehouse services and related international cargo services), services and retail stores, duty free shops, car parking facilities, catering, hangar services, food and beverage services, retail stores, including royalties collected from retailers' revenue, and rent of space, advertising, fuel, airport counters, VIP lounges and fees collected from other miscellaneous sources, such as telecommunications, car rentals and passenger services.

Construction Service revenue and cost: Investments related to improvements and upgrades to be performed in connection with concession agreements are treated under the intangible asset model established by IFRIC 12. As a result, all expenditures associated with investments required by the concession agreements are treated as revenue generating activities given that they ultimately provide future benefits, and subsequent improvements and upgrades made to the concession are recognized as intangible assets based on the principles of IFRIC 12. The revenue and expense are recognized as profit or loss when the expenditures are performed. The cost for such additions and improvements to concession assets is based on actual costs incurred by CAAP in the execution of the additions or improvements, considering the investment requirements in the concession agreements. Through bidding processes, the Company contracts third parties to carry out such construction or improvement services. The amount of revenues for these services is equal to the amount of costs incurred plus a reasonable margin, which is estimated at an average of 3.0% to 5.0%.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is a leading private airport operator in the world, currently operating 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2023, Corporación América Airports served 81.1 million passengers, 23.7% above the 65.6 million passengers served in 2022 and 3.6% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements relating to our future plans, projections, events or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believes," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Covid-19 impact, delays or unexpected casualties related to construction under our investment plan and master plans, our ability to generate or obtain the requisite capital to fully develop and operate our airports, general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in the geographic markets we serve, decreases in passenger traffic, changes in the fees we may charge under our concession agreements, inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the AR$, EUR, BRL, UYU or the AMD against the U.S. dollar, the early termination, revocation or failure to renew or extend any of our concession agreements, the right of the Argentine Government to buy out the AA2000 Concession Agreement, changes in our investment commitments or our ability to meet our obligations thereunder, existing and future governmental regulations, natural disaster-related losses which may not be fully insurable, terrorism in the international markets we serve, epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises and changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates. The Company encourages you to review the 'Cautionary Statement' and the 'Risk Factor' sections of our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any of CAAP's other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

