- BERENBERG RAISES DERWENT LONDON PRICE TARGET TO 2700 (2494) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES KISTOS PRICE TARGET TO 300 (295) PENCE - 'BUY' - BOFA RAISES UNILEVER TO 'BUY' (UNDERPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 5600 (3800) PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES ADMIRAL TO 'HOLD' ('UNDERPERFORM') - TARGET 3025 (2300) PENCE - UBS RAISES UNITED UTILITIES TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 1150 (1180) PENCE



