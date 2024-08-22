Bybit Card Breaks Records: 75% Adoption Rate in Argentina

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the remarkable success of its Bybit Card in Argentina. Within a mere two months of launch, an impressive 75% of Bybit users in the country have applied for the innovative card, solidifying its position as a preferred choice for crypto enthusiasts.

"Bybit Card has exceeded our expectations in Argentina, demonstrating its immense popularity and utility among local users," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit. Our 75% adoption rate within just two months exemplifies the card's innovative features and the growing demand for crypto-friendly financial solutions. We're excited to continue expanding our reach and offering even more benefits to our customers."

Deposit 100 USDT, Unlock 30,000 ARS!

To celebrate this milestone and reward new users, Bybit is introducing a limited-time campaign offering a substantial 30,000 ARS bonus to all Argentine residents who sign up and apply for the Bybit Card by the end of September.

Key benefits of the Bybit Card:

Wide range of supported cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, TON, MNT, and BNB.

Free card issuance and delivery: No hidden fees.

No annual or monthly fees: Enjoy the card without recurring charges.

2% cashback in USDT: Earn rewards on every purchase.

Up to 8% APY: Grow your assets with competitive interest rates.

Instant Virtual Card: Access your funds immediately.

How to claim the 30,000 ARS reward:

Sign up or log in: Create a new Bybit account or log in to your existing one.

Apply for the Bybit Card: Submit your application through the Bybit platform.

Deposit funds: Make a fresh deposit of 100 USDT or equivalent in fiat or crypto.

Spend: Use your Bybit Card to make purchases worth 100 USDT or equivalent.

Receive reward: The 30,000 ARS bonus will be credited to your Bybit Card dashboard.

Bybit is committed to providing innovative financial solutions to its users worldwide. The Bybit Card offers a convenient and secure way to spend cryptocurrencies in everyday life.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

