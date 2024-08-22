KuCoin Launches "7rust KuCoin, Own Your Future" Global Tour to Mark 7th Anniversary

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin , the renowned cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its "7rust KuCoin, Own Your Future" Global Tour, celebrating its seven years of trust and growth with its user community. This initiative underscores KuCoin's commitment to user security, product innovation, and exceptional service that has earned it the title of "The People's Exchange".

This global tour will span seven key locations each quarter throughout 2024, including Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Latin America. Kicking off during WebX Asia in Japan late August, the tour will continue with stops in Vietnam, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and beyond.

Since its inception in 2017, KuCoin has prioritized user needs in all aspects of its operations, from security measures to product offerings. This user-centric approach has cultivated trust among over 34 million users across more than 200 countries and regions. The global tour aims to strengthen these relationships through face-to-face interactions with industry professionals, influencers, media, and users worldwide.

The "7rust KuCoin, Own Your Futures" campaign extends beyond the Global Tour, featuring:

1. A month-long series of activities

2. An Anniversary Celebration on September 17

3. The Token 2049 Arcade Carnival on September 18-19, open to all Token 2049 participants

Additionally, KuCoin will unveil seven major product upgrades to go with our '7rust KuCoin, Own Your Future' theme, including a new cross-margin futures feature and options products. For more information about the tour and upcoming events, please visit the KuCoin official website.

Join KuCoin in celebrating seven years of trust, innovation, and community as we continue to build the future of cryptocurrency together.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

