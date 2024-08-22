Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Introduces Enhanced Audio Features for the VETGuardian Zero-touch Vital Signs Remote Monitoring System

Increased functionality makes the VETGuardian system a must have for veterinarians

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company", a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, announced the introduction of advanced audio capabilities for its VETGuardian Zero-touch remote vital signs monitoring system, poised to revolutionize remote patient monitoring in veterinary medicine. These cutting-edge features include real-time audio streaming, recorded playback functionality, and customizable alerts, empowering veterinarians with unparalleled insights into animal health through auditory data.

"With live audio monitoring and recorded playback, the VETGuardian system represents a major leap forward in veterinary care," stated Evan St. Peter, Vice President of technology Innovation at Zomedica. "These sophisticated tools enable veterinarians to detect subtle nuances in animal behavior and health, facilitating enhanced monitoring."

Dr. Scott Baldwin of Woodland Veterinary Center added, "VetGuardian gives a doctor peace of mind and lowers anxiety when patients have to stay overnight in the hospital."

The VetGuardian monitor stands out as the only system on the market offering contactless vital sign monitoring, coupled with a live video and audio feed. This unique combination allows veterinarians to assess animals remotely with unprecedented detail and responsiveness.

"Veterinarians rely on detailed assessments to provide optimal care," stated Scott Ijaz, Senior Product Manager at Zomedica. "The audio features of the VETGuardian system allow them to not only visually observe but also the option to audibly monitor an animal's condition. This capability is crucial for detecting early signs of distress, assessing response to treatment, and ultimately delivering more precise and compassionate care."

The ability to review audio recordings allows veterinarians to document vocalizations that may indicate pain, discomfort, or improvements in recovery over time. This detailed data enhances medical records and provides a comprehensive view of the animal's progress, supporting informed decision-making and enhancing patient care outcomes.

From identifying early signs of distress to monitoring treatment responses, the VETGuardian system's advanced audio capabilities enhance veterinary care coordination and decision-making, setting a new standard in animal health monitoring solutions.

For more detailed information on VetGuardian and its latest features, please visit Zomedica's official website at www.zomedica.com.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: continued growth of sales, the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work; uncertainty as to the timing and results of verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

