Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) on the same day.

BuildDirect Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar:

https://builddirect.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqduCprT0tHtxdP0sB0z6b1vdio5vCA_FH

The Company will host a Q&A session during the webinar.

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com.

