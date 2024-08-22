Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Lipella Pharmaceuticals Launches Innovative Registry to Advance Oral Lichen Planus Research

Affecting about 6 million Americans, OLP is a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the mucous membranes of the mouth



No FDA-approved therapy currently exists for OLP

Patient registry and OLP study information is now available



PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIPO) has launched an Oral Lichen Planus (OLP) Patient Registry. This online platform is designed to enhance research and drive the development of new treatments for OLP, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the mucous membranes of the mouth. Characterized by symptoms such as burning pain, white patches, swollen tissue, and open sores, OLP impacts approximately 6 million Americans and currently has no FDA-approved therapies.

The registry is now available, and the site provides additional information on the investigational study of LP-310 for OLP, an oral rinse derived from the company's lead candidate, LP-10, which is currently being evaluated for hemorrhagic cystitis. LP-310 has received FDA approval for clinical evaluation for the treatment of OLP.

Dr. Michael Chancellor, Chief Medical Officer of Lipella Pharmaceuticals, stated: "We are pleased to introduce this critical registry with the aim of increasing awareness and accelerating research into Oral Lichen Planus, a condition that urgently requires effective treatment options for millions of sufferers across the globe."

Dr. Jonathan Kaufman, CEO of Lipella Pharmaceuticals, added: "We are encouraged by the strong interest from all stakeholders involved in improving patient outcomes and advancing coordinated research for the Oral Lichen Planus community. This registry aligns with our mission to enhance treatment approaches for this challenging condition."

For more information on the LP-310 clinical trial, please visit: https://lipella.com/oral-lichen-planus-treatment/, or visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06233591.

About Oral Lichen Planus

Oral Lichen Planus is a debilitating condition marked by chronic oral mucosal lesions, which present significant management challenges. The current therapeutic landscape is limited, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions. Lipella Pharmaceuticals is addressing this gap through its Phase 2a clinical trial of LP-310, a novel liposomal-tacrolimus oral rinse based on the company's lead candidate LP-10, which is also being evaluated for hemorrhagic cystitis.

Accessing the Oral Lichen Planus Patient Registry

The Oral Lichen Planus Patient Registry is now available at https://form.jotform.com/242106204151136. Additional information can be found on the American Academy of Oral Medicine's dedicated page at https://www.aaom.com/oral-lichen-planus.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit www.lipella.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

