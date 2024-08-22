EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG

STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.08.2024 / 13:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: STEMMER IMAGING AG Street: Gutenbergstr. 9-13 Postal code: 82178 City: Puchheim

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Squarepoint Holdings Limited

City of registered office, country: George Town, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Aug 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.0355 % 0.0007 % 3.0362 % 6500000 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2G9MZ9 0 197308 0.00 % 3.0355 % Total 197308 3.0355 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash settled equity swap 14.08.2025 Cash 46 0.0007 % Total 46 0.0007 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Squarepoint Holdings Limited % % % Squarepoint International Feeder Limited % % % Squarepoint Master Fund Limited % % % Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited 3.04 % % % - % % % Squarepoint Holdings Limited % % % Squarepoint Master Fund Limited % % % Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited 3.04 % % % - % % % Squarepoint Holdings Limited % % % Squarepoint Group Intermediate GP Limited % % % Squarepoint Group Intermediate LP % % % Squarepoint LLC % % % Squarepoint Ops LLC 3.04 % % % - % % % Squarepoint Holdings Limited % % % Squarepoint Private Limited % % % Squarepoint UK Holdco 2 Limited % % % Squarepoint Capital LLP 3.04 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Squarepoint Ops LLC has delegated, via a sub-IMA, the management of Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited to Squarepoint Capital LLP.

Date

19 Aug 2024





22.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

