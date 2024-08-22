Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"AI Cloud continued to accelerate in the second quarter, offsetting the ongoing macro headwinds for online marketing revenue and resulting in modestly positive topline growth for Baidu Core. Operationally, we fast-tracked the renovation of Baidu search, which we believe will drive long-term success despite the short-term impact on monetization. We also achieved new breakthroughs with Apollo Go, which now offers 100% fully driverless ride-hailing services in practically the entire Wuhan municipality, and has started scalable testing of the latest RT6 vehicles," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Gradually, the transformative impact of Gen-AI and foundation models is becoming more tangible in business and everyday life. Throughout all layers of our AI technology stack and with the rapid adoption of applications built on top of ERNIE, we are scaling AI to address real-world problems and generate substantial value both for external customers and our own product portfolio."

"As we speeded up the AI-native transformation of our products in the second quarter, we continued to optimize our operations and maintained a healthy margin," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "For AI Cloud in particular, we expect growth to maintain a strong momentum."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights[1]

Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q2

Q1

Q2









ADS, unaudited) 2023

2024

2024



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 34,056

31,513

33,931 4,669

(0 %)

8 %





















Operating income 5,210

5,484

5,944 818

14 %

8 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 7,334

6,673

7,500 1,032

2 %

12 %





















Net income to Baidu 5,210

5,448

5,488 755

5 %

1 % Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 7,998

7,011

7,396 1,018

(8 %)

5 %





















Diluted earnings per ADS 14.17

14.91

15.01 2.07

6 %

1 % Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 22.55

19.91

21.02 2.89

(7 %)

6 %





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 9,116

8,244

9,147 1,259

0 %

11 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 27 %

26 %

27 % 27 %











Baidu Core

Q2

Q1

Q2









(In millions, unaudited) 2023

2024

2024



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 26,407

23,803

26,687 3,672

1 %

12 %





















Operating income 4,568

4,538

5,608 772

23 %

24 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,516

5,586

7,005 964

8 %

25 %





















Net income to Baidu Core 5,012

5,150

5,462 752

9 %

6 % Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 7,694

6,628

7,290 1,003

(5 %)

10 %





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 8,229

7,118

8,617 1,186

5 %

21 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31 %

30 %

32 % 32 %









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2672 as of June 28, 2024,

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations

are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu expanded the ERNIE family of models with the launch of ERNIE 4.0 Turbo in June 2024, offering superior capabilities for typical use cases, and designed to run faster and at lower cost compared to ERNIE 4.0.

Baidu returned US$301 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q2 2024, bringing the cumulative repurchase to about US$1.2 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.

Baidu earned a position in the China edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, in recognition of its exceptional ESG performance. The selection stems from a comprehensive evaluation of 1,700 Chinese companies as part of the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring Baidu's sustainability practices.

AI Cloud

PaddlePaddle and ERNIE developer community grew to 14.7 million in June 2024.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided about 899K rides in the second quarter of 2024, up 26% year over year. As of July 28, 2024, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 7 million.

On June 19, Apollo Go started offering 100% fully driverless operations in practically the entire Wuhan municipality, its largest operational city, marking a significant milestone.

The sixth-generation of our autonomous vehicle, the RT6, is now undergoing scalable testing.

Mobile Ecosystem

In June 2024, Baidu App's MAUs reached 703 million, up 4% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 51% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB33.9 billion ($4.67 billion), which was basically flat from last year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB26.7 billion ($3.67 billion), increasing 1% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB19.2 billion ($2.64 billion), decreasing 2% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB7.5 billion ($1.03 billion), up 10% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.

was RMB26.7 billion ($3.67 billion), increasing 1% year over year; was RMB19.2 billion ($2.64 billion), decreasing 2% year over year, and was RMB7.5 billion ($1.03 billion), up 10% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB7.4 billion ($1.02 billion), decreasing 5% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB16.4 billion ($2.26 billion), increasing 1% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and costs related to AI Cloud business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.7 billion ($784 million), decreasing 9% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in expected credit losses, channel spending and promotional marketing expenses and personnel related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.9 billion ($810 million), decreasing 8% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB5.9 billion ($818 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB5.6 billion ($772 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 21%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB7.5 billion ($1.03 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB7.0 billion ($964 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 26%.

Total other income, net was RMB771 million ($106 million), decreasing 44% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in net foreign exchange gain and disposal gain, partially offset by the decrease in fair value loss and impairment loss from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB1.1 billion ($156 million), compared to RMB1.3 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.5 billion ($755 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB15.01 ($2.07). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB5.5 billion ($752 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 20%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.4 billion ($1.02 billion). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.02 ($2.89). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.3 billion ($1.00 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 27%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB9.1 billion ($1.26 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB8.6 billion ($1.19 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 32%.

As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB162.0 billion ($22.29 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB155.0 billion ($21.32 billion). Free cash flow was RMB6.3 billion ($862 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB5.9 billion ($810 million).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8.00 AM on Aug 22, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8.00 PM on Aug 22, 2024, Beijing Time).

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain (loss) of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





























(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:





























Online marketing services

21,081

18,490

20,625

2,838

39,053

39,115

5,382

Others

12,975

13,023

13,306

1,831

26,147

26,329

3,623

Total revenues

34,056

31,513

33,931

4,669

65,200

65,444

9,005

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenues(1)

16,167

15,291

16,398

2,257

31,319

31,689

4,361

Selling, general and administrative(1)

6,298

5,375

5,700

784

11,887

11,075

1,524

Research and development(1)

6,381

5,363

5,889

810

11,804

11,252

1,548

Total costs and expenses

28,846

26,029

27,987

3,851

55,010

54,016

7,433

Operating income

5,210

5,484

5,944

818

10,190

11,428

1,572

































Other income:





























Interest income

1,948

2,091

1,993

274

3,863

4,084

562

Interest expense

(817)

(766)

(742)

(102)

(1,621)

(1,508)

(208)

Foreign exchange gain, net

1,176

401

93

13

1,070

494

68

Share of losses from equity method investments

(383)

(205)

(119)

(16)

(431)

(324)

(45)

Others, net

(555)

(275)

(454)

(63)

1,083

(729)

(100)

Total other income, net

1,369

1,246

771

106

3,964

2,017

277

































Income before income taxes

6,579

6,730

6,715

924

14,154

13,445

1,849

Income tax expense

1,270

883

1,131

156

2,463

2,014

277

Net income

5,309

5,847

5,584

768

11,691

11,431

1,572

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

99

399

96

13

656

495

68

Net income attributable to Baidu

5,210

5,448

5,488

755

11,035

10,936

1,504

































































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):





























-Basic

14.34

14.97

15.11

2.08

30.55

30.12

4.14

-Diluted

14.17

14.91

15.01

2.07

30.05

29.98

4.13

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





























-Basic

1.79

1.87

1.89

0.26

3.82

3.77

0.52

-Diluted

1.77

1.86

1.88

0.26

3.76

3.74

0.51

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):





















-Basic

2,804

2,804

2,796

2,796

2,801

2,800

2,800

-Diluted

2,834

2,816

2,804

2,804

2,836

2,810

2,810

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:





























Cost of revenues

194

108

146

20

292

254

35

Selling, general and administrative

446

417

385

53

909

802

110

Research and development

1,403

618

981

135

2,231

1,599

220

Total share-based compensation expenses

2,043

1,143

1,512

208

3,432

2,655

365

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors

of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

25,231

43,534

5,990 Restricted cash

11,503

11,646

1,603 Short-term investments, net

168,670

106,821

14,699 Accounts receivable, net

10,848

11,112

1,529 Amounts due from related parties

1,424

1,396

192 Other current assets, net

12,579

12,757

1,756 Total current assets

230,255

187,266

25,769













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

27,960

29,154

4,012 Licensed copyrights, net

6,967

6,914

951 Produced content, net

13,377

14,320

1,970 Intangible assets, net

881

812

112 Goodwill

22,586

22,586

3,108 Long-term investments, net

47,957

46,193

6,356 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

24,666

72,497

9,976 Amounts due from related parties

195

212

29 Deferred tax assets, net

2,100

2,342

322 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,851

10,919

1,503 Other non-current assets

18,964

22,312

3,071 Total non-current assets

176,504

228,261

31,410













Total assets

406,759

415,527

57,179













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,257

12,514

1,722 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

37,717

37,988

5,227 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,627

14,038

1,932 Deferred income

306

291

40 Long-term loans, current portion

2

29

4 Convertible senior notes, current portion

2,802

2,892

398 Notes payable, current portion

6,029

7,986

1,099 Amounts due to related parties

1,603

1,831

252 Operating lease liabilities

3,108

3,196

440 Total current liabilities

76,451

80,765

11,114













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

200

287

39 Deferred revenue

481

520

72 Amounts due to related parties

77

67

9 Long-term loans

14,223

14,859

2,045 Notes payable

34,990

27,860

3,834 Convertible senior notes

8,144

8,408

1,157 Deferred tax liabilities

2,725

2,940

405 Operating lease liabilities

5,040

5,056

696 Other non-current liabilities

1,820

1,827

250 Total non-current liabilities

67,700

61,824

8,507













Total liabilities

144,151

142,589

19,621













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,465

10,107

1,391













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

243,626

252,769

34,782 Noncontrolling interests

9,517

10,062

1,385 Total equity

253,143

262,831

36,167













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

406,759

415,527

57,179















Baidu, Inc.

















































Selected Information

















































(In millions, unaudited)









































































































Three months ended

June 30, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues

26,407 7,802 (153)

34,056

23,803 7,927 (217)

31,513

26,687 7,439 (195)

33,931

3,672 1,024 (27)

4,669

YOY

























1 % (5 %)



(0 %)













QOQ

























12 % (6 %)



8 %

































































Costs and expenses:

















































Cost of revenues (1)

10,553 5,774 (160)

16,167

9,839 5,631 (179)

15,291

10,888 5,678 (168)

16,398

1,498 781 (22)

2,257

Selling, general and administrative (1)

5,344 979 (25)

6,298

4,492 922 (39)

5,375

4,751 970 (21)

5,700

654 133 (3)

784

Research and development (1)

5,942 439 -

6,381

4,934 429 -

5,363

5,440 449 -

5,889

748 62 -

810

Total costs and expenses

21,839 7,192 (185)

28,846

19,265 6,982 (218)

26,029

21,079 7,097 (189)

27,987

2,900 976 (25)

3,851

YOY

















































Cost of revenues

























3 % (2 %)



1 %













Selling, general and administrative

























(11 %) (1 %)



(9 %)













Research and development

























(8 %) 2 %



(8 %)













Costs and expenses

























(3 %) (1 %)



(3 %)

































































Operating income (loss)

4,568 610 32

5,210

4,538 945 1

5,484

5,608 342 (6)

5,944

772 48 (2)

818

YOY

























23 % (44 %)



14 %













QOQ

























24 % (64 %)



8 %













Operating margin

17 % 8 %



15 %

19 % 12 %



17 %

21 % 5 %



18 %

































































Add: total other income (loss), net

1,603 (234) -

1,369

1,508 (262) -

1,246

1,011 (240) -

771

139 (33) -

106

Less: income tax expense

1,262 8 -

1,270

866 17 -

883

1,105 26 -

1,131

152 4 -

156

Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(103) 3 199 (3) 99

30 11 358 (3) 399

52 7 37 (3) 96

7 1 5 (3) 13

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,012 365 (167)

5,210

5,150 655 (357)

5,448

5,462 69 (43)

5,488

752 10 (7)

755

YOY

























9 % (81 %)



5 %













QOQ

























6 % (89 %)



1 %













Net margin

19 % 5 %



15 %

22 % 8 %



17 %

20 % 1 %



16 %

































































Non-GAAP financial measures:

















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,516 786



7,334

5,586 1,086



6,673

7,005 501



7,500

964 70



1,032

YOY

























8 % (36 %)



2 %













QOQ

























25 % (54 %)



12 %













Operating margin (non-GAAP)

25 % 10 %



22 %

23 % 14 %



21 %

26 % 7 %



22 %

































































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,694 595



7,998

6,628 844



7,011

7,290 247



7,396

1,003 34



1,018

YOY

























(5 %) (58 %)



(8 %)













QOQ

























10 % (71 %)



5 %













Net margin (non-GAAP)

29 % 8 %



23 %

28 % 11 %



22 %

27 % 3 %



22 %

































































Adjusted EBITDA

8,229 855



9,116

7,118 1,125



8,244

8,617 536



9,147

1,186 75



1,259

YOY

























5 % (37 %)



0 %













QOQ

























21 % (52 %)



11 %













Adjusted EBITDA margin

31 % 11 %



27 %

30 % 14 %



26 %

32 % 7 %



27 %

































































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:

















































Cost of revenues

160 34



194

76 32



108

117 29



146

16 4



20

Selling, general and administrative

356 90



446

353 64



417

292 93



385

40 13



53

Research and development

1,358 45



1,403

575 43



618

945 36



981

130 5



135

Total share-based compensation

1,874 169



2,043

1,004 139



1,143

1,354 158



1,512

186 22



208

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments















































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests













































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities

9,746 886 10,632

5,284 936 6,220

7,970 409 8,379

1,097 56 1,153 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

7,309 (421) 6,888

(2,893) (223) (3,116)

13,824 337 14,161

1,903 46 1,949 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,908 (1,176) 732

2,126 261 2,387

(9,946) 869 (9,077)

(1,369) 120 (1,249) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

496 128 624

154 15 169

66 22 88

9 3 12 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

19,459 (583) 18,876

4,671 989 5,660

11,914 1,637 13,551

1,640 225 1,865 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

30,355 5,665 36,020

32,293 5,281 37,574

36,964 6,270 43,234

5,086 863 5,949 At end of period

49,814 5,082 54,896

36,964 6,270 43,234

48,878 7,907 56,785

6,726 1,088 7,814

































Net cash provided by operating activities

9,746 886 10,632

5,284 936 6,220

7,970 409 8,379

1,097 56 1,153 Less: Capital expenditures

(2,693) (13) (2,706)

(2,016) (22) (2,038)

(2,090) (28) (2,118)

(287) (4) (291) Free cash flow

7,053 873 7,926

3,268 914 4,182

5,880 381 6,261

810 52 862

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























Baidu, Inc.

































































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures























































(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)









































































































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended





































June 30, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (US$)





































Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

































Operating income

4,568 610 5,210

4,538 945 5,484

5,608 342 5,944

772 48 818

































Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,874 169 2,043

1,004 139 1,143

1,354 158 1,512

186 22 208

































Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

74 7 81

44 2 46

43 1 44

6 - 6

































Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,516 786 7,334

5,586 1,086 6,673

7,005 501 7,500

964 70 1,032





































































































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,713 69 1,782

1,532 39 1,571

1,612 35 1,647

222 5 227

































Adjusted EBITDA

8,229 855 9,116

7,118 1,125 8,244

8,617 536 9,147

1,186 75 1,259





































































































Net income attributable to Baidu

5,012 365 5,210

5,150 655 5,448

5,462 69 5,488

752 10 755

































Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,872 169 1,949

1,003 139 1,066

1,353 158 1,425

185 22 196

































Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

61 7 65

42 2 43

41 1 41

6 - 6

































Add: Disposal (gain)

(919) (89) (959)

(458) - (458)

(30) - (30)

(4) - (4)

































Add: Impairment of long-term investments

270 155 340

36 71 68

26 17 34

4 2 5

































Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

1,239 (4) 1,237

725 (23) 714

531 2 531

73 - 73

































Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

296 (9) 292

280 - 280

83 - 83

11 - 11

































Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(137) 1 (136)

(150) - (150)

(176) - (176)

(24) - (24)

































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,694 595 7,998

6,628 844 7,011

7,290 247 7,396

1,003 34 1,018





































































































Diluted earnings per ADS





14.17





14.91





15.01





2.07

































Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.50





0.55





0.57





0.08

































Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





7.88





4.45





5.44





0.74

































Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





22.55





19.91





21.02





2.89





































































































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

































(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss

associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.

































. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.



































SOURCE Baidu, Inc.