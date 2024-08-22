Powerfleet Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Focused execution following the business combination with MiX Telematics evidenced by annual revenue and AEBITDA growth of +10% and +50%, respectively
Revenue Grows 10.2% annually to $75.4 million, driven by unity ecosystem and safety-centric solutions
Cost synergy traction with $8.7 million in annual run-rate savings secured by end of June quarter
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This marks the first full quarter post-close of the MiX Telematics Ltd. business combination with prior year comparison numbers adjusted to reflect the pro forma financial performance of the combined businesses.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenue was $75.4 million, up 10.2% year-over-year, driven by the strength of our safety-centric product solutions.
- Product revenue rose by 29% year-over-year to $18.7 million, reflecting strong demand for our differentiated product offerings; building our recurring revenue base; and contributing to a 7% expansion in product gross margin.
- Excluding the impact of non-cash charges from the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, gross profit increased by $3.5 million, or 9.0%.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $13.7 million, a significant 52.2% increase year-over-year, driven by strong topline performance and the realization of initial cost synergies.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"I'm incredibly proud of the traction we've gained and the significant progress our team has made following the close of the MiX Telematics transaction in early April", said CEO Steve Towe . "The successful execution of our integration strategy is already evident in our strong financial performance this quarter, with a 10% increase in combined revenue and a remarkable 50% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year. This reflects our ability to drive radical change without disrupting operations, setting a solid foundation for sustained growth."
"Our strategic rationale behind the MiX transaction was clear: securing scale is critical to distinguishing our combined business from competitors and aligning with market leaders as the core telematics industry rapidly transforms. By leveraging our Unity ecosystem's advanced AI platforms and next-generation data capabilities, we are poised to thrive in a market that increasingly values innovation and agility."
"We are also off to a strong start in achieving our cost synergy commitments, securing $8.7 million in annual savings within the first 90 days. These savings have provided us with the flexibility to make targeted investments in our go-to-market and customer success teams, leading to a 30% increase in our sales force in the coming months. As we continue to work towards our target of $27 million in savings, we remain focused on scaling our operations and driving sustainable growth as we advance toward our goal of rule 40 performance over the next two years."
FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Total revenue for the quarter increased by 10.2% year-over-year to $75.4 million, up from $68.4 million in the same period last year. This growth was largely driven by the continued success of the company's differentiated safety-centric product solutions, with product revenue increasing over 29% to $18.7 million.
Service revenue grew by 5% year-over-year to $56.7 million. This performance highlights the strength of the Unity product strategy and the benefits of operating at scale globally, which helped mitigate the impact of previously disclosed churn in the legacy MiX customer base and macro and geopolitical pressures in certain regions, such as Israel.
Combined gross margin of 52.6% includes a $3.0 million non-cash expense for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the MiX business combination. Excluding this expense, adjusted gross margin was 56.5%, compared to 57.2% in the prior year, with the current period's performance partially affected by a higher proportion of product sales.
Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $57.9 million, including $20.4 million in one-time transaction, restructuring, and accelerated stock-based compensation costs. On an adjusted basis, excluding these one-time costs, operating expenses were $37.5 million and in line with the prior year.
The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22.3 million, or $(0.21) per share, compared to $(0.04) in the prior year. However, after adjusting for one-time expenses and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted earnings per share was $0.00 for the current year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 52.2% to $13.7 million from $9.0 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by strong topline performance, resulting in a $3.5 million increase in gross margin after accounting for the impact of the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.
The company ended the quarter with net debt of $108.2 million, comprising $31.4 million in cash and $139.6 million in total debt. After accounting for unsettled transaction costs, pro forma net debt was $114 million versus $110 million at the MiX transaction close date. The $4 million increase in pro forma net debt was primarily driven by an increase in net working capital of $7.0 million that is directly attributable to higher receivables following strong topline performance.
FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
The company is reiterating its updated guidance from the August 6th fireside chat. Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to exceed $300 million, an increase from the initial guidance of approximately $300 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to exceed $60 million, inclusive of an incremental $5 million in secured exit run-rate cost synergies, compared to its initial guidance of around $60 million.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted earnings per share. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income, gross margin, cash flow from operating activities or earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.
ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.
These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to its beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of our transaction with MiX Telematics. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) future economic and business conditions, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas; (ii) integration of our and MiX Telematics' businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the transaction with MiX Telematics; (iii) the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers; (iv) the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop; (v) the negative effects of the transaction on the market price of our securities; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) our inability to manage growth; (viii) the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; (ix) failure to make timely filings of our periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our transition report on Form 10-KT for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and (x) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 14,523
$ 18,738
Services
53,920
56,692
Total revenues
68,443
75,430
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
10,931
12,751
Cost of services
18,381
23,031
Total cost of revenues
29,312
35,782
Gross profit
39,131
39,648
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,575
54,782
Research and development expenses
3,565
3,101
Total operating expenses
38,140
57,883
Gain/(loss) from operations
991
(18,235)
Interest income
291
304
Interest expense
(676)
(2,691)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
283
-
Other income, net
(709)
(624)
Net gain/(loss) before income taxes
180
(21,246)
Income tax expense
(1,836)
(1,053)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(1,656)
(22,299)
Non-controlling interest
(6)
(13)
Net loss
(1,662)
(22,312)
Accretion of preferred stock
(1,772)
-
Preferred stock dividend
(1,128)
(25)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (4,562)
$ (22,337)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
$ (0.04)
$ (0.21)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
106,390
107,136
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 51,091
$ 30,242
Restricted cash
86,104
1,151
Accounts receivables
55,008
60,132
Inventory, net
25,800
25,832
Deferred costs - current
42
24
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,784
16,498
Total current assets
235,829
133,879
Fixed assets, net
48,306
49,705
Goodwill
121,713
300,775
Intangible assets, net
40,444
170,093
Right-of-use asset
11,222
10,722
Severance payable fund
3,796
3,760
Deferred tax asset
3,874
3,544
Other assets
19,090
12,435
Total assets
$ 484,274
$ 684,913
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 22,109
$ 27,604
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
60,763
68,771
Deferred revenue - current
12,236
10,019
Lease liability - current
2,648
2,441
Contingent consideration
-
-
Total current liabilities
97,756
108,835
Long-term debt - less current maturities
113,810
111,957
Deferred revenue - less current portion
4,892
4,825
Lease liability - less current portion
8,773
8,555
Accrued severance payable
4,597
4,533
Deferred tax liability
18,669
52,645
Other long-term liabilities
2,980
3,015
Total liabilities
251,477
294,365
Convertible redeemable preferred stock:
90,273
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
63,842
1,096
Additional paid-in capital
200,218
578,514
Accumulated deficit
(78,516)
(177,108)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,133)
(567)
Treasury stock
(25,997)
(11,518)
Total stockholders' equity
142,414
390,417
Non-controlling interest
110
131
Total equity
142,524
390,548
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and
$ 484,274
$ 684,913
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (1,662)
$ (22,312)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
Non-controlling interest
6
13
Gain on bargain purchase
(283)
-
Inventory reserve
443
257
Stock based compensation expense
1,092
5,929
Depreciation and amortization
6,334
10,335
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
660
760
Bad debts expense
1,416
1,993
Deferred income taxes
1,990
1,021
Shares issued for transaction bonuses
-
891
Other non-cash items
1,760
481
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(4,008)
(6,973)
Inventories
984
(624)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(38)
(1,518)
Deferred costs
(1,677)
(1,789)
Deferred revenue
58
(142)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,991)
4,993
Lease liabilities
(650)
(927)
Accrued severance payable, net
88
(2)
Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities
4,522
(7,615)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition, net of cash assumed
-
27,531
Capitalized software development costs
(2,352)
(2,308)
Capital expenditures
(4,582)
(5,586)
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(6,934)
19,637
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(1,875)
(493)
Short-term bank debt, net
2,800
4,161
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(4)
(2,836)
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
(1,128)
(90,298)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
36
-
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
(1,331)
(4)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,502)
(89,470)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,930)
(824)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(5,844)
(78,272)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
55,746
109,664
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 49,902
$ 31,393
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash,
Cash and cash equivalents
54,656
24,354
Restricted cash
1,090
85,310
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
$ 55,746
$ 109,664
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of
Cash and cash equivalents
48,830
30,242
Restricted cash
1,072
1,151
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
$ 49,902
$ 31,393
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Taxes
$ 273
$ 41
Interest
$ 356
$ 3,057
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Common stock issued for transaction bonus
$ -
$ 9
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (4,562)
$ (22,337)
Non-controlling interest
6
13
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
2,901
25
Interest expense
690
2,916
Other expense, net
-
1
Income tax expense
1,836
1,053
Depreciation and amortization
6,334
10,335
Stock-based compensation
1,092
5,929
Foreign Currency Translation
368
108
Restructuring Related Expenses
448
1,198
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(283)
-
Net profit on fixed assets
(4)
-
Contingent consideration remeasurement
(24)
-
Acquisition related expenses
223
14,494
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 9,025
$ 13,735
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss
$ (1,662)
$ (22,312)
Incremental Intangible assets amortization expense as a result of MiX
-
2,995
Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost)
-
4,693
Foreign currency translation
368
108
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
425
(747)
Restructuring related expenses
448
1,198
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
(5)
(103)
Acquisition related expenses
223
14,494
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
$ (203)
$ 326
Weighted average shares outstanding
106,390
$ 107,136
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic
(0.002)
$ 0.003
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 14,523
$ 18,738
Services
53,920
56,692
Total revenues
68,443
75,430
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
10,931
12,751
Cost of services
18,381
23,031
Total cost of revenues
29,312
35,782
Gross profit
39,131
39,648
Product Margin
24.7 %
32.0 %
Service Margin
65.9 %
59.4 %
Total Gross profit margin
57.2 %
52.6 %
Incremental Intangible assets amortization expense as a result of MiX
-
2,995
Product Margin
24.7 %
32.0 %
Service Margin
65.9 %
64.7 %
Adjusted Total Gross profit margin
57.2 %
56.5 %
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Total operating expenses
$ 38,140
$ 57,883
Adjusted for once-off costs
Acquisition related expenses
223
14,494
Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost)
-
4,693
Restructuring Related Expenses
448
1,198
$ 671
$ 20,385
Adjusted operating expenses
$ 37,469
$ 37,498
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 70,397
$ 67,665
Services
210,072
219,239
Total revenues
280,469
286,904
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
51,143
48,316
Cost of services
71,486
79,636
Total cost of revenues
122,629
127,952
Gross profit
157,840
158,952
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
138,566
151,839
Research and development expenses
13,049
14,793
Total operating expenses
151,615
166,632
Gain/(loss) from operations
6,225
(7,680)
Interest income
1,241
1,480
Interest expense
(689)
(4,521)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
7,234
1,800
Other income/(expense), net
1,622
(266)
Net gain/(loss) before income taxes
15,633
(9,187)
Income tax expense
(9,749)
(7,014)
Net gain/(loss) before non-controlling interest
5,884
(16,201)
Non-controlling interest
2
(50)
Net gain/(loss)
5,886
(16,251)
Accretion of preferred stock
(6,210)
(15,480)
Preferred stock dividend
(4,310)
(4,514)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (4,634)
$ (36,245)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
$ (0.04)
$ (0.34)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
106,073
106,894
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Year Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (4,634)
$ (36,245)
Non-controlling interest
(2)
49
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
10,520
19,995
Interest expense
947
3,192
Other expense, net
67
87
Income tax expense
9,749
7,014
Depreciation and amortization
24,072
29,548
Stock-based compensation
5,220
5,214
Foreign Currency Translation
(3,191)
1,493
Restructuring Related Expenses
2,445
1,065
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(7,234)
(1,800)
Impairment of long-lived assets
104
139
Net profit on sale of fixed assets
(25)
(115)
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
482
Contingent consideration remeasurement
(504)
(1,299)
Acquisition related expenses
1101
14,313
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 38,635
$ 43,132
POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 11,084
$ 4,140
$ (701)
$ 14,523
Services
21,008
32,211
701
53,920
Total revenues
32,092
36,351
-
68,443
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
8,550
3,025
(644)
10,931
Cost of services
7,524
10,213
644
18,381
Total cost of revenues
16,074
13,238
-
29,312
Gross profit
16,018
23,113
-
39,131
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,198
17,377
-
34,575
Research and development expenses
2,221
1,344
-
3,565
Total operating expenses
19,419
18,721
-
38,140
(Loss)/gain from operations
(3,401)
4,392
-
991
Interest income
22
269
-
291
Interest expense
(174)
(502)
-
(676)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
283
-
-
283
Other expense, net
-
(709)
-
(709)
Net (loss)/gain before income taxes
(3,270)
3,450
-
180
Income tax benefit/(expense)
6
(1,842)
-
(1,836)
Net (loss)/profit before non-controlling interest
(3,264)
1,608
-
(1,656)
Non-controlling interest
(6)
-
-
(6)
Net (loss)/profit
(3,270)
1,608
-
(1,662)
Accretion of preferred stock
(1,772)
-
-
(1,772)
Preferred stock dividend
(1,128)
-
-
(1,128)
Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders
$ (6,170)
$ 1,608
$ -
$ (4,562)
Net (loss)/profit per share attributable to
$ (0.17)
$ 0.02
$ (0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
35,605
70,785
106,390
POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 24,354
$ 26,737
$ 51,091
Restricted cash
85,310
794
86,104
Accounts receivables
30,333
24,675
55,008
Inventory, net
21,658
4,142
25,800
Deferred costs - current
42
-
42
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,091
9,693
17,784
Total current assets
169,788
66,041
235,829
Fixed assets, net
12,719
35,587
48,306
Goodwill
83,487
38,226
121,713
Intangible assets, net
19,652
20,792
40,444
Right-of-use asset
7,428
3,794
11,222
Severance payable fund
3,796
-
3,796
Deferred tax asset
2,781
1,093
3,874
Other assets
9,029
10,061
19,090
Total assets
$ 308,680
$ 175,594
$ 484,274
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 1,951
$ 20,158
$ 22,109
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
34,008
26,755
60,763
Deferred revenue - current
5,842
6,394
12,236
Lease liability - current
1,789
859
2,648
Total current liabilities
43,590
54,166
97,756
Long-term debt - less current maturities
113,810
-
113,810
Deferred revenue - less current portion
4,892
-
4,892
Lease liability - less current portion
5,921
2,852
8,773
Accrued severance payable
4,597
-
4,597
Deferred tax liability
4,465
14,204
18,669
Other long-term liabilities
2,496
484
2,980
Total liabilities
179,771
71,706
251,477
Convertible redeemable preferred stock:
90,273
-
90,273
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
387
63,455
63,842
Additional paid-in capital
202,607
(2,389)
200,218
Accumulated deficit
(154,796)
76,280
(78,516)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(985)
(16,148)
(17,133)
Treasury stock
(8,682)
(17,315)
(25,997)
Total stockholders' equity
38,531
103,883
142,414
Non-controlling interest
105
5
110
Total equity
38,636
103,888
142,524
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock,
$ 308,680
$ 175,594
$ 484,274
POWERFLEET INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Powerfleet
MiX
Pro Forma
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (3,270)
$ 1,608
$ (1,662)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
$ -
Non-controlling interest
6
-
6
Gain on bargain purchase
(283)
-
(283)
Inventory reserve
373
70
443
Stock based compensation expense
852
240
1,092
Depreciation and amortization
2,322
4,012
6,334
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
660
-
660
Bad debts expense
598
818
1,416
Deferred income taxes
(24)
2,014
1,990
Other non-cash items
29
1,731
1,760
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
-
Accounts receivables
(668)
(3,340)
(4,008)
Inventories
389
595
984
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
344
(382)
(38)
Deferred costs
185
(1,862)
(1,677)
Deferred revenue
58
-
58
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,466)
(525)
(1,991)
Lease liabilities
(650)
-
(650)
Accrued severance payable, net
88
-
88
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(457)
4,979
4,522
Cash flows from investing activities
Capitalized software development costs
(997)
(1,355)
(2,352)
Capital expenditures
(966)
(3,616)
(4,582)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,963)
(4,971)
(6,934)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(1,329)
(546)
(1,875)
Short-term bank debt, net
2,737
63
2,800
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(4)
-
(4)
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
(1,128)
-
(1,128)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
36
-
36
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
-
(1,331)
(1,331)
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
312
(1,814)
(1,502)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(943)
(987)
(1,930)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(3,051)
(2,793)
(5,844)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
25,089
30,657
55,746
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 22,038
$ 27,864
$ 49,902
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the
Cash and cash equivalents
24,780
29,876
54,656
Restricted cash
309
781
1,090
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
$ 25,089
$ 30,657
$ 55,746
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
Cash and cash equivalents
21,729
27,101
48,830
Restricted cash
309
763
1,072
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
$ 22,038
$ 27,864
$ 49,902
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Taxes
$ 101
$ 172
$ 273
Interest
$ 238
$ 118
$ 356
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Common stock issued for transaction bonus
$ -
$ -
$ -
POWERFLEET INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (6,170)
$ 1,608
$ (4,562)
Non-controlling interest
6
-
6
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
2,901
-
2,901
Interest expense, net
457
233
690
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(6)
1,842
1,836
Depreciation and amortization
2,322
4,012
6,334
Stock-based compensation
852
240
1,092
Foreign Currency Translation
(362)
730
368
Restructuring Related Expenses
425
23
448
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(283)
-
(283)
Net profit on sale of fixed assets
-
(4)
(4)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(24)
(24)
Acquisition related expenses
223
0
223
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 365
$ 8,660
$ 9,025
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MIX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss)/income
$ (3,270)
$ 1,608
$ (1,662)
Foreign currency translation
(362)
730
368
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange (losses)/gains
-
425
425
Restructuring related expenses
425
23
448
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
-
(5)
(5)
Acquisition related expenses
223
-
223
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
$ (2,984)
$ 2,781
$ (203)
Weighted average shares outstanding
35,605
70,785
106,390
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic
$ (0.084)
$ 0.039
$ (0.002)
POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended March 31, 2023
Powerfleet Inc
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 54,934
$ 18,337
$ (2,874)
$ 70,397
Services
80,542
126,656
2,874
210,072
Total revenues
135,476
144,993
-
280,469
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
39,660
14,054
(2,571)
51,143
Cost of services
28,842
40,073
2,571
71,486
Total cost of revenues
68,502
54,127
-
122,629
Gross profit
66,974
90,866
-
157,840
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
64,856
73,710
-
138,566
Research and development expenses
7,458
5,591
-
13,049
Total operating expenses
72,314
79,301
-
151,615
(Loss)/income from operations
(5,340)
11,565
-
6,225
Interest income
82
1,159
-
1,241
Interest expense
757
(1,446)
-
(689)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
7,234
-
-
7,234
Other income, net
(67)
1,689
-
1,622
Net income before income taxes
2,666
12,967
-
15,633
Income tax expense
(1,304)
(8,445)
-
(9,749)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
1,362
4,522
-
5,884
Non-controlling interest
2
-
-
2
Net income
1,364
4,522
-
5,886
Accretion of preferred stock
(6,210)
-
-
(6,210)
Preferred stock dividend
(4,310)
-
-
(4,310)
Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders
$ (9,156)
$ 4,522
$ -
$ (4,634)
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to
$ (0.26)
$ 0.06
$ -
$ (0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
35,548
70,525
-
106,073
POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 49,313
$ 21,600
$ (3,248)
$ 67,665
Services
85,311
130,680
3,248
219,239
Total revenues
134,624
152,280
-
286,904
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
36,916
14,628
(3,228)
48,316
Cost of services
31,003
45,405
3,228
79,636
Total cost of revenues
67,919
60,033
-
127,952
Gross profit
66,705
92,247
-
158,952
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
76,144
75,695
-
151,839
Research and development expenses
8,675
6,118
-
14,793
Total operating expenses
84,819
81,813
-
166,632
(Loss)/income from operations
(18,114)
10,434
-
(7,680)
Interest income
338
1,142
-
1,480
Interest expense
(2,174)
(2,347)
-
(4,521)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
1,800
-
-
1,800
Other income, net
(87)
(179)
-
(266)
Net (loss)/income before income taxes
(18,237)
9,050
-
(9,187)
Income tax expense
(549)
(6,465)
-
(7,014)
Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest
(18,786)
2,585
-
(16,201)
Non-controlling interest
(50)
-
-
(50)
Net (loss)/income
(18,836)
2,585
-
(16,251)
Accretion of preferred stock
(15,480)
-
-
(15,480)
Preferred stock dividend
(4,514)
-
-
(4,514)
Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders
$ (38,830)
$ 2,585
$ -
$ (36,245)
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to
$ (1.08)
$ 0.04
$ (0.34)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
35,813
71,081
106,894
POWERFLEET INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Year Ended March 31, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (9,156)
$ 4,522
$ (4,634)
Non-controlling interest
(2)
-
(2)
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
10,520
-
10,520
Interest expense, net
660
287
947
Other expense, net
67
-
67
Income tax expense
1,304
8,445
9,749
Depreciation and amortization
8,463
15,609
24,072
Stock-based compensation
4,718
502
5,220
Foreign Currency Translation
(2,081)
(1,110)
(3,191)
Restructuring Related Expenses
1,423
1,022
2,445
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(7,234)
-
(7,234)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
104
104
Net profit on sale of fixed assets
-
(25)
(25)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(504)
(504)
Acquisition related expenses
317
784
1,101
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 8,999
$ 29,636
$ 38,635
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (38,830)
$ 2,585
$ (36,245)
Non-controlling interest
49
-
49
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
19,995
-
19,995
Interest expense, net
1,987
1,205
3,192
Other expense, net
87
-
87
Income tax expense
549
6,465
7,014
Depreciation and amortization
9,098
20,450
29,548
Stock-based compensation
4,104
1,110
5,214
Foreign Currency Translation
(248)
1,741
1,493
Restructuring Related Expenses
1,035
30
1,065
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(1,800)
-
(1,800)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
139
139
Net profit on sale of fixed assets
-
(115)
(115)
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
482
482
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(1,299)
(1,299)
Acquisition related expenses
11218
3095
14,313
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 7,244
$ 35,888
$ 43,132
