Key Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased 9.1%, or $132.5 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Adjusted Gross Margin increased 9.5% compared to the same period in 2023, resulting in a Net Yield of $562.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

Net Leverage improved from 3.4x as of March 31, 2024 to 3.0x as of June 30, 2024.

As of August 11, 2024, for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Viking had sold 95% and 55%, respectively, of its Capacity Passenger Cruise Days for its Core Products.

" We are pleased to report that we have already sold 95% and 55% of the capacity PCDs for our Core Products for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, respectively," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. " Our latest Advance Bookings metrics give us confidence that our core consumer demographic continues to show resiliency, prioritizing travel and actively seeking enriching, memorable experiences. We are increasing our share of the luxury leisure travel market through capacity growth while maintaining an unparalleled offering with great value for our guests. We believe that our clear focus on our core consumer demographic and our product is the essence of our brand promise and the cornerstone of our success."

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

During the second quarter of 2024, Capacity PCDs increased by 3.1% over the same period in 2023 and Occupancy was 94.3%.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $1,587.3 million, an increase of $132.5 million, or 9.1% over the same period in 2023 mainly driven by higher revenue per PCD and an increase in the size of the Company's fleet in 2024 compared to 2023.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was $657.0 million, an increase of $89.7 million, or 15.8%, over the same period in 2023 and Adjusted Gross Margin for the second quarter of 2024 was $1,037.7 million, an increase of $90.4 million, or 9.5%, over the same period in 2023. Net Yield was $562 for the second quarter, up 6.6% year-over year.

Vessel operating expenses and vessel operating expenses excluding fuel for the second quarter of 2024 were $329.0 million and $284.1 million, respectively. Compared to the same period in 2023, vessel operating expenses increased $4.1 million, or 1.3%, and vessel operating expenses excluding fuel increased $3.0 million, or 1.1% mainly driven by the increase in the size of the Company's fleet in 2024 compared to 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $155.8 million compared to $190.1 million for the same period in 2023. The net income for the second quarter of 2024 includes a loss of $123.0 million from the revaluation of warrants issued by the Company due to stock price appreciation. It also includes a loss of $65.8 million related to the net impact of the Private Placement derivative (loss) gain and interest expense related to the Company's Series C Preference Shares. In comparison, the second quarter of 2023 includes a gain of $3.4 million from the impact of the Series C Preference Shares. The Company's Series C Preference Shares converted into ordinary shares immediately prior to the consummation of the Company's IPO. The second quarter of 2024 is the final quarterly period for which the financial results will include Private Placement derivative (loss) gain and interest expense related to the Series C Preference Shares. Excluding the impact of these items - the majority of which are non-cash - net income for the period was $344.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $51.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by higher revenue per PCD and higher Capacity PCDs.

" We are delighted to share our second quarter results which include a Net Yield growth of 6.6% over the prior year on a 3.1% increase in capacity," said Leah Talactac, CFO of Viking. " Looking ahead, it is encouraging to see demand trends further supporting our bookings for next year. These are a testament to the strength of the Viking brand, the financial strength of our customer and our nimble and proactive sales and management team."

Update on Operating Capacity and Bookings

For our Core Products, operating capacity is 5% higher for the 2024 season in comparison to the 2023 season and 12% higher for the 2025 season in comparison to the 2024 season.

As of August 11, 2024, for our Core Products, and for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, we had sold 95% and 55%, respectively, of our Capacity PCDs and had $4,642 million and $3,442 million, respectively, of Advance Bookings. Advance Bookings were 14% and 20% higher in comparison to the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively, at the same point in time. Advance Bookings per PCD for the 2024 season was $731, 8% higher than the 2023 season at the same point in time, and Advance Bookings per PCD for the 2025 season was $833, 10% higher than the 2024 season at the same point in time.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024:

The Company had $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The scheduled principal payments for the remainder of 2024 and 2025 were $101.0 million and $459.3 million, respectively.

for the remainder of 2024 and 2025 were $101.0 million and $459.3 million, respectively. Deferred revenue was $3.8 billion.

New Build and Capacity

In August 2024, the Company took delivery of the Viking Hathor, a river vessel that will operate in Egypt. Based on the committed orderbook, the Company expects to take delivery of another river vessel and one ocean ship later this year.

Definitions

"Adjusted EBITDA" is EBITDA (consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for interest income, interest expense, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation, amortization and impairment) as further adjusted for non-cash Private Placement derivative gains and losses, currency gains or losses, stock-based compensation expense and other financial income (loss) (which includes forward gains and losses, gain or loss on disposition of assets, certain non-cash fair value adjustments, restructuring charges and non-recurring items).

"Adjusted Gross Margin" is gross margin adjusted for vessel operating expenses and ship depreciation and impairment. Gross margin is calculated pursuant to IFRS as total revenue less total cruise operating expenses and ship depreciation and impairment.

"Advance Bookings" is the aggregate ticketed amount for guest bookings for our voyages at a specific point in time, and include bookings for cruises, land extensions and air.

"Capacity PCDs" is, with respect to any given period, a measurement of capacity that represents, for each ship operating during the relevant period, the number of berths multiplied by the number of Ship Operating Days, determined on an aggregated basis for all ships in operation during the relevant period.

"Core Products" are Viking River, Viking Ocean, Viking Expedition and Viking Mississippi, which are marketed to North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

"Net Debt" is Total Debt plus lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents.

"Net Leverage" is Net Debt divided by trailing four quarter Adjusted EBITDA.

"Net Yield" is Adjusted Gross Margin divided by PCDs.

"Occupancy" is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of PCDs to Capacity PCDs with respect to any given period. We do not allow more than two passengers to occupy a two-berth stateroom. Additionally, we have guests who choose to travel alone and are willing to pay higher prices for single occupancy in a two-berth stateroom. As a result, our Occupancy cannot exceed 100%, and may be less than 100%, even if all our staterooms are booked.

"Passenger Cruise Days" or "PCDs" is the number of passengers carried for each cruise, with respect to any given period and for each ship operating during the relevant period, multiplied by the number of Ship Operating Days.

"Ship Operating Days" is the number of days within any given period that a ship is in service and carrying cruise passengers, determined on an aggregated basis for all ships in operation during the relevant period.

"Total Debt" is indebtedness outstanding, gross of loan fees, excluding lease liabilities, Private Placement liabilities and Private Placement derivatives.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Margin, Net Yield and Adjusted EBITDA, to analyze our performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure because we believe it facilitates a comparison of our consolidated operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and provides for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under IFRS can provide alone. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of our business on an ongoing basis using criteria that our management uses for evaluation and planning purposes. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical financial position and consolidated operating performance on a more consistent basis, our management also uses Adjusted EBITDA in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors, assessing our ability to incur and service our indebtedness and in communications with our board of directors concerning our operating performance. We utilize Adjusted Gross Margin and Net Yield to manage our business because these measures reflect revenue earned net of certain direct variable costs.

We also present certain non-IFRS financial measures because we believe that they are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. Our non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS.

See "Definitions" for additional information about our non-IFRS financial measures and "Non-IFRS Reconciling Information" for a reconciliation for each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to our future financial performance, our business prospects and strategy, our expected fleet additions, our anticipated financial position, liquidity and capital needs and other similar matters. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements in this press release by using words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of various factors, including the factors described in the sections titled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus filed on May 2, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our Registration Statement on Form F-1.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in USD and thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Cruise and land $ 1,480,539 $ 1,355,701 $ 2,145,823 $ 1,939,578 Onboard and other 106,722 99,070 159,593 144,187 Total revenue 1,587,261 1,454,771 2,305,416 2,083,765 Cruise operating expenses Commissions and transportation costs (346,080 ) (328,544 ) (483,488 ) (467,067 ) Direct costs of cruise, land and onboard (203,523 ) (178,938 ) (288,950 ) (253,693 ) Vessel operating (328,998 ) (324,861 ) (610,088 ) (588,070 ) Total cruise operating expenses (878,601 ) (832,343 ) (1,382,526 ) (1,308,830 ) Other operating expenses Selling and administration (220,593 ) (195,649 ) (440,411 ) (401,319 ) Depreciation, amortization and impairment (61,141 ) (63,311 ) (126,052 ) (126,010 ) Total other operating expenses (281,734 ) (258,960 ) (566,463 ) (527,329 ) Operating income 426,926 363,468 356,427 247,606 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 14,738 10,029 33,207 18,833 Interest expense (100,623 ) (173,334 ) (218,112 ) (296,927 ) Currency gain (loss) 1,382 (11,541 ) 10,180 (14,982 ) Private Placement derivative (loss) gain (57,568 ) 27,101 (364,214 ) 66,260 Other financial loss (121,568 ) (23,707 ) (146,523 ) (40,273 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 163,287 192,016 (329,035 ) (19,483 ) Income tax expense (7,486 ) (1,962 ) (9,092 ) (4,830 ) Net income (loss) $ 155,801 $ 190,054 $ (338,127 ) $ (24,313 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 155,652 $ 189,928 $ (338,572 ) $ (24,300 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ 149 $ 126 $ 445 $ (13 ) Weighted-average ordinary and special shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 364,787 221,936 293,362 221,936 Diluted 367,188 406,203 293,362 406,203 Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary and special shares Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.51 $ (0.80 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ (0.80 ) $ (0.11 )

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in USD and thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 155,801 $ 190,054 $ (338,127 ) $ (24,313 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net income (loss) in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1,186 12,435 3,850 12,676 Net change in cash flow hedges (5,750 ) (3,919 ) (19,017 ) (2,218 ) Net other comprehensive (loss) income to be reclassified to net income (loss) in subsequent periods (4,564 ) 8,516 (15,167 ) 10,458 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (4,564 ) 8,516 (15,167 ) 10,458 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 151,237 $ 198,570 $ (353,294 ) $ (13,855 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 151,091 $ 198,472 $ (353,728 ) $ (13,817 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ 146 $ 98 $ 434 $ (38 )

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in USD and thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (audited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets $ 5,816,957 $ 5,684,315 Right-of-use assets 260,833 268,834 Investments in associated companies 10,414 10,473 Deferred tax assets 48,122 42,853 Other non-current assets 161,524 136,855 Total non-current assets 6,297,850 6,143,330 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,842,142 1,513,713 Accounts and other receivables 244,718 344,754 Inventories 52,646 54,602 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 539,048 427,202 Current receivables due from related parties 6,267 12,316 Total current assets 2,684,821 2,352,587 Total assets $ 8,982,671 $ 8,495,917 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity $ (1,180,658 ) $ (5,349,879 ) Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of bank loans and financial liabilities 1,603,075 1,757,372 Secured Notes 1,016,566 1,015,657 Long-term portion of Unsecured Notes 2,023,051 2,270,246 Private Placement liability - 1,394,552 Private Placement derivative - 2,640,759 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 215,385 227,956 Deferred tax liabilities 3,736 4,082 Other non-current liabilities 36,453 171,281 Total non-current liabilities 4,898,266 9,481,905 Current liabilities Accounts payables 275,244 244,581 Short-term portion of bank loans and financial liabilities 190,805 253,020 Short-term portion of Unsecured Notes 249,198 - Short-term portion of lease liabilities 24,658 24,670 Deferred revenue 3,823,353 3,486,579 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 701,805 355,041 Total current liabilities 5,265,063 4,363,891 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities $ 8,982,671 $ 8,495,917

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in USD and thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (338,127 ) $ (24,313 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows Depreciation, amortization and impairment 126,052 126,010 Amortization of debt transaction costs 16,815 19,679 Loss on planned redemption of debt - 48,033 Private Placement derivative loss (gain) 364,214 (66,260 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss on loans (20,125 ) 1,918 Non-cash financial loss 145,317 44,996 Stock based compensation expense 7,058 12,259 Interest income (33,207 ) (18,833 ) Interest expense 201,297 229,215 Dividend income (442 ) (2,042 ) Changes in working capital: Increase in deferred revenue 336,774 344,057 Changes in other liabilities and assets 84,839 90,540 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,956 (5,144 ) Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities 6,040 (3,029 ) Changes in other non-current assets and other non-current liabilities (16,760 ) 11,876 Changes in related party receivables and payables 6,049 8,475 Income taxes paid (4,931 ) (3,988 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 882,819 813,449 Cash flows from investing activities Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (251,828 ) (519,176 ) Capital contribution to associated company (4,000 ) (5,000 ) Prepayment for vessel charter (1,050 ) (1,201 ) Dividends received 442 2,042 Interest received 35,603 18,833 Net cash flow used in investing activities (220,833 ) (504,502 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (206,874 ) (132,899 ) Proceeds from borrowings - 1,069,088 Transaction costs incurred for borrowings (4,698 ) (51,291 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions, and offering expenses 243,927 - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (124,109 ) - Dividend distribution (18,949 ) (24,624 ) Trustee deposit for redemption of debt - (721,556 ) Principal payments for lease liabilities (12,574 ) (10,610 ) Interest payments for lease liabilities (10,601 ) (11,626 ) Interest paid (197,186 ) (216,510 ) Net cash flow used in financing activities (331,064 ) (100,028 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 330,922 208,919 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,493 ) 2,321 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 328,429 $ 211,240 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 $ 1,513,713 $ 1,253,140 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 1,842,142 1,464,380 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 328,429 $ 211,240

The following table sets forth selected statistical and operating data on a consolidated basis.

Statistical and Operating Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Consolidated Vessels operated 85 83 85 83 Passengers 201,317 202,854 291,766 282,484 PCDs 1,846,709 1,797,017 2,821,686 2,638,280 Capacity PCDs 1,958,860 1,900,496 2,996,484 2,807,102 Occupancy 94.3 % 94.6 % 94.2 % 94.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin (in thousands) $ 1,037,658 $ 947,289 $ 1,532,978 $ 1,363,005 Net Yield $ 562 $ 527 $ 543 $ 517 Vessel operating expenses (in thousands) $ 328,998 $ 324,861 $ 610,088 $ 588,070 Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel (in thousands) $ 284,099 $ 281,064 $ 523,136 $ 502,870 Vessel operating expenses per Capacity PCD $ 168 $ 171 $ 204 $ 209 Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel per Capacity PCD $ 145 $ 148 $ 175 $ 179

The following table sets forth selected statistical and operating data for Viking River and for Viking Ocean.

Statistical and Operating Data Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Viking River Vessels operated 69 69 Passengers 150,574 149,734 PCDs 1,167,491 1,164,543 Capacity PCDs 1,232,728 1,225,714 Occupancy 94.7 % 95.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin (in thousands) $ 663,672 $ 589,426 Net Yield $ 568 $ 506 Viking Ocean Vessels operated 9 9 Passengers 119,152 114,661 PCDs 1,445,002 1,310,038 Capacity PCDs 1,522,410 1,388,490 Occupancy 94.9 % 94.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin (in thousands) $ 710,569 $ 637,633 Net Yield $ 492 $ 487

Non-IFRS Reconciling Information

The following table reconciles gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted Gross Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 on a consolidated basis:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consolidated June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,587,261 $ 1,454,771 $ 2,305,416 $ 2,083,765 Total cruise operating expenses (878,601 ) (832,343 ) (1,382,526 ) (1,308,830 ) Ship depreciation (51,628 ) (55,145 ) (105,725 ) (109,535 ) Gross margin 657,032 567,283 817,165 665,400 Ship depreciation 51,628 55,145 105,725 109,535 Vessel operating 328,998 324,861 610,088 588,070 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,037,658 $ 947,289 $ 1,532,978 $ 1,363,005

The following tables reconcile gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted Gross Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 for Viking River and for Viking Ocean:

Six Months Ended Viking River June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,057,178 $ 963,275 Total cruise operating expenses (650,782 ) (623,111 ) Ship depreciation (38,937 ) (46,067 ) Gross margin 367,459 294,097 Ship depreciation 38,937 46,067 Vessel operating 257,276 249,262 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 663,672 $ 589,426

Six Months Ended Viking Ocean June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,020,905 $ 927,549 Total cruise operating expenses (580,285 ) (554,068 ) Ship depreciation (49,725 ) (47,163 ) Gross margin 390,895 326,318 Ship depreciation 49,725 47,163 Vessel operating 269,949 264,152 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 710,569 $ 637,633

The following table reconciles vessel operating expenses excluding fuel to vessel operating expenses, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Vessel operating expenses $ 328,998 $ 324,861 $ 610,088 $ 588,070 Fuel expense (44,899 ) (43,797 ) (86,952 ) (85,200 ) Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel $ 284,099 $ 281,064 $ 523,136 $ 502,870

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 155,801 $ 190,054 $ (338,127 ) $ (24,313 ) Interest income (14,738 ) (10,029 ) (33,207 ) (18,833 ) Interest expense 100,623 173,334 218,112 296,927 Income tax expense 7,486 1,962 9,092 4,830 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 61,141 63,311 126,052 126,010 EBITDA 310,313 418,632 (18,078 ) 384,621 Private Placement derivative loss (gain) 57,568 (27,101 ) 364,214 (66,260 ) Warrants loss (gain) 123,019 2,297 146,730 (1,783 ) Other financial (income) loss (497 ) 30,463 (1,604 ) 46,918 Currency (gain) loss (1,382 ) 11,541 (10,180 ) 14,982 Stock based compensation expense 3,540 5,466 7,058 12,259 Adjusted EBITDA $ 492,561 $ 441,298 $ 488,140 $ 390,737

The following table calculates Net Leverage for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands, except Net Leverage) Long-term debt (1) $ 4,743,410 $ 5,061,200 Current portion of long-term debt (1) 456,153 276,826 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 215,385 221,248 Short-term portion of lease liabilities 24,658 24,433 Total 5,439,606 5,583,707 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,842,142 ) (1,673,594 ) Net Debt $ 3,597,464 $ 3,910,113 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,187,725 $ 1,136,462 Net Leverage 3.0 x 3.4 x

(1) All amounts are gross of fees.

