Fourth Quarter Summary

Consolidated fourth quarter net sales declined 0.4% to $452.8 million. Retail segment net sales declined 0.8% in the quarter to $234.2 million, driven by the impact of our tactical decision to exit our perimeter-of-the-store bakery product lines this past March. Foodservice segment net sales were essentially flat at $218.6 million as deflationary pricing offset volume growth.

Consolidated gross profit increased $4.4 million to $97.6 million.

Consolidated operating income increased $30.2 million to $41.7 million. Restructuring and impairment charges reduced this year's fourth quarter operating income by $2.7 million while impairment charges reduced last year's fourth quarter operating income by $25.0 million.

Fourth quarter net income was $1.26 per diluted share versus $0.33 per diluted share last year. Restructuring and impairment charges reduced this year's fourth quarter net income by $0.08 per diluted share whereas impairment charges reduced last year's fourth quarter net income by $0.70 per diluted share.

CEO David A. Ciesinski commented, " We were pleased to report gross profit growth of 4.8% in the fourth quarter despite the modest sales decline. In the Retail segment, our licensed items continued to perform well, as the recently introduced Subway® sandwich sauces and Texas Roadhouse® steak sauces provided incremental sales growth to our lineup of licensed sauces and dressings. Our category-leading New York BRAND® Bakery frozen garlic bread also achieved solid volume gains in the quarter. Excluding the perimeter-of-the-store bakery product lines that we exited in March, Retail net sales increased 1.4% and Retail sales volume, measured in pounds shipped, increased 1.2%. In the Foodservice segment, flat net sales reflect the unfavorable impact of deflationary pricing while the segment's sales volume improved 4.2%, driven by increased demand from several of our national chain restaurant account customers."

" The $4.4 million increase in fourth quarter gross profit resulted in a gross profit margin of 21.6%, an increase of 110 basis points versus the prior year driven by our cost savings programs. As anticipated, we did not benefit from pricing net of commodity costs, or PNOC, in our fiscal fourth quarter."

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated net sales decreased 0.4% to $452.8 million. Retail segment net sales declined 0.8% to $234.2 million while the segment's sales volume, measured in pounds shipped, was flat. Excluding the perimeter-of-the-store bakery product lines that we exited in March, specifically our Flatout® and Angelic Bakehouse® brands, Retail net sales increased 1.4% and Retail sales volume increased 1.2%. In the Foodservice segment, net sales were essentially unchanged at $218.6 million including the unfavorable impact of deflationary pricing while Foodservice sales volume increased 4.2%.

Consolidated gross profit increased $4.4 million to $97.6 million as our cost savings programs more than offset higher labor costs and the impact of deflationary pricing.

SG&A expenses decreased $3.5 million to $53.2 million as expenditures for Project Ascent, our ERP initiative, continued to wind down and consumer spending was also lower. These lower costs were partially offset by increased investments in personnel and IT. Expenditures for Project Ascent totaled $0.5 million in the current-year quarter versus $5.6 million last year.

Restructuring and impairment charges of $2.7 million are attributed to our decision to exit our perimeter-of-the-store bakery product lines this past March. The associated property and equipment for those product lines were sold or disposed of during the fourth quarter, and we do not anticipate any additional related charges going forward. In the prior-year quarter, impairment charges of $25.0 million resulted from a reduction in the carrying value of certain intangible assets attributed to the now discontinued Flatout product line.

Consolidated operating income increased $30.2 million to $41.7 million as impacted by the net reduction of $22.3 million in restructuring and impairment charges along with the improved gross profit and reduced SG&A expenses.

Net income increased $25.7 million to $34.8 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, versus $9.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, last year. In the current-year quarter, the restructuring and impairment charges reduced net income by $2.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, while expenditures for Project Ascent reduced net income by $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. In the prior-year quarter, impairment charges reduced net income by $19.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, while expenditures for Project Ascent reduced net income by $4.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Fiscal Year Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, net sales increased 2.7% to $1.87 billion compared to $1.82 billion a year ago. Net income for the fiscal year totaled $158.6 million, or $5.76 per diluted share, versus the prior-year amount of $111.3 million, or $4.04 per diluted share. In fiscal 2024, restructuring and impairment charges reduced net income by $11.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, and expenditures for Project Ascent decreased net income by $6.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. In fiscal 2023, expenditures for Project Ascent decreased net income by $23.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, while restructuring and impairment charges reduced net income by $19.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Mr. Ciesinski commented, " Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, we anticipate Retail segment sales will continue to benefit from volume growth led by our licensing program, including increased sales from the new products, flavors and sizes we introduced in fiscal 2024. We are also excited to share that our partnership with Texas Roadhouse has expanded beyond steak sauces to include their popular dinner rolls, which we introduced with a regional pilot test in June. In addition, we anticipate continued positive sales momentum for our New York BRAND® Bakery frozen garlic bread products in fiscal 2025 driven by the introduction of a great-tasting gluten-free garlic bread, along with volume growth for our Marzetti® refrigerated dressings. In the Foodservice segment, we expect sales volume to be led by growth from select quick-service restaurant customers in our mix of national chain restaurant accounts, while external factors, including U.S. economic performance and consumer behavior, may impact demand. With respect to our input costs, in aggregate we do not foresee significant impacts from commodity cost inflation or deflation in the coming year. We also expect to drive margin improvement through our cost savings programs."

About the Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 452,825 $ 454,661 $ 1,871,759 $ 1,822,527 Cost of sales 355,207 361,487 1,439,457 1,433,959 Gross profit 97,618 93,174 432,302 388,568 Selling, general & administrative expenses 53,193 56,730 218,065 222,091 Restructuring and impairment charges 2,737 24,969 14,874 24,969 Operating income 41,688 11,475 199,363 141,508 Other, net 2,122 974 6,152 1,789 Income before income taxes 43,810 12,449 205,515 143,297 Taxes based on income 8,982 3,283 46,902 32,011 Net income $ 34,828 $ 9,166 $ 158,613 $ 111,286 Net income per common share: (a) Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.33 $ 5.77 $ 4.04 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.33 $ 5.76 $ 4.04 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.85 $ 3.55 $ 3.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,447 27,461 27,440 27,462 Diluted 27,482 27,490 27,461 27,482 (a) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET SALES Retail $ 234,194 $ 236,183 $ 988,424 $ 965,370 Foodservice 218,631 218,478 883,335 857,157 Total Net Sales $ 452,825 $ 454,661 $ 1,871,759 $ 1,822,527 OPERATING INCOME Retail $ 47,702 $ 10,269 $ 207,660 $ 139,464 Foodservice 18,982 25,319 97,094 106,349 Nonallocated Restructuring and Impairment Charges (2,737 ) - (14,874 ) - Corporate Expenses (22,259 ) (24,113 ) (90,517 ) (104,305 ) Total Operating Income $ 41,688 $ 11,475 $ 199,363 $ 141,508

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 163,443 $ 88,473 Receivables 95,560 114,967 Inventories 173,252 158,265 Other current assets 11,738 12,758 Total current assets 443,993 374,463 Net property, plant and equipment 477,696 482,206 Other assets 285,242 256,325 Total assets $ 1,206,931 $ 1,112,994

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 118,811 $ 111,758 Accrued liabilities 65,158 56,994 Total current liabilities 183,969 168,752 Noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 97,190 81,975 Shareholders' equity 925,772 862,267 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,206,931 $ 1,112,994

