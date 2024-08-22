Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
21.08.24
18:52 Uhr
87,06 Euro
+0,16
+0,18 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,8087,5615:16
86,8087,4815:16
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LyondellBasell: LYB to Acquire APK AG Recycling Technology

Expands Company's Technology Portfolio and Circular Hub

  • Acquisition increases LYB Circular and Low Carbon Solutions Business and diversification of innovative recycling technologies
  • Transaction encompasses existing assets and planned growth projects

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (LYB) today announced it entered into an agreement to acquire full ownership of APK AG in Merseburg, Germany. Enabled by its technology, the acquisition positions LYB to grow and upgrade its Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. LYB believes APK's solvent-based recycling technology is a perfect fit with its already existing mechanical and advanced recycling technologies. Therefore, it already invested in the company in the past and made collaborative efforts on bringing the technology to scale. By acquiring APK, LYB secures the future of the company after it entered into insolvency at the end of May 2024.

"We see APK's solvent based recycling technology as a vital addition and complementary to our existing and future mechanical and advanced recycling operations. This is an important further step toward reaching our goal to produce and market at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable based polymers annually by 2030," says Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. "The highly motivated culture of APK will be an excellent fit for LYB. We want to build on the excellent progress of APK and fully leverage its expertise of R&D, project engineering and operations teams, solidifying our position as an industry leader in sustainability."

"We are very pleased that we entered into an agreement with LYB, securing the future of the company," says Steve Döring, CEO of APK AG. "With its ambition to be a global leader in circular solutions and technologies, LYB is a perfect strategic fit that allows investments into growth opportunities ensuring that our unique solvent recycling technology can realize its full potential."

The recycling technology is a unique solvent-based kind for low density polyethylene (LDPE). LYB aims to increase the recycling of hard-to-recycle flexible plastic waste materials - which today make up the majority of mixed plastic waste from the consumer sector. The technology separates the different polymers of hard to recycle, flexible plastic waste materials and produces recycled materials with a high degree of purity suitable for new flexible packaging of, for example, personal care products. The materials produced will be sold under the LYB Circulen portfolio.

In March 2023 LYB revealed its pivotal, new company strategy aiming at establishing LYB as an industry leader in sustainability. LYB has formulated ambitious plans to create access to best-in-class innovative and differentiated technologies, and as a key element of its new strategy formed a dedicated Circular & Low Carbon Solutions (CLCS) business. CLCS has started to make substantial investments upstream in plastic-waste sorting and recycling operations in Europe, the United States and Asia.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to meet our sustainability goals, including the ability to increase production of recycled and renewable-based polymers to meet our targets and forecasts and our ability to procure feedstock to meet these goals. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management of LyondellBasell at the time the statements are made. LyondellBasell does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

LyondellBasell

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/558633/LyondellBasell_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lyb-to-acquire-apk-ag-recycling-technology-302228159.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.