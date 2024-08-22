Since expanding to North American market in early 2024, Dexory has deployed solutions in six states

Since announcing its expansion to the North American market in February 2024, Dexory, the leading data intelligence company, has seen significant growth in the market. It has deployed its AI-powered robotics and analysis solution, DexoryView, for innovative customers across six states already. Its latest customer is Texas based JAMCO GROUP, marking the first deployment of the technology in the "Lone Star State." JAMCO GROUP is using AI-powered robotics and digital twin technology to gain a deeper understanding into its operations across its distribution centers.

"The North American market has been very responsive to the DexoryView solution and value proposition," says Todd Boone, Head of North America for Dexory. "Since our expansion to the market and our first customer deployment in early 2024, we have witnessed multiple high profile organizations such as JAMCO GROUP deploy the technology to gain visibility of their entire operations. Holistic real-time data enables powerful insights that are key to driving business forward in the modern age."

Faced with unique challenges in its distribution center in Laredo, TX, the JAMCO GROUP team has traditionally been carrying out cycle counts manually across a 400,000 square foot site with 26,000 pallet locations. Additional challenges for this site include racking systems that extend to six levels. Doing the cycle count manually, whilst relying on scissor lifts, has proven to be time-consuming and prone to inaccuracies. Prior to DexoryView, JAMCO GROUP also tried drone technology to optimize their warehouse and stock taking operations, but it was not able to achieve the level of accuracy or data required to drive actionable changes across the business.

"We tried drone systems, but these presented substantial limitations when it came to battery life and had inconsistencies when it came to reading barcodes," says Rolando Valdes, Vice President of Information Technology at JAMCO GROUP. "We needed a solution that would provide us with data accuracy and that would be able to cope with sites that may be prone to floor imperfections. The Dexory robots are robust and durable and provide us with great accuracy for our cycle counts. We are able to have our cycle count done daily within a matter of hours and have rich, actionable insights at our disposal in real-time."

With the robots carrying out cycle counts, JAMCO GROUP has been able to save countless hours in retrieving goods, which has resulted in the team being able to ship out an item quicker than before. One of the benefits from deploying DexoryView has been seen in employee safety. Due to the robot being able to scan up to 40 feet, there is no need for JAMCO GROUP to send employees to do counts at those heights.

"Forward thinking and innovative businesses are looking for ways that they can improve their services and make operations more efficient and JAMCO GROUP is exactly that type of organization," says Oana Jinga, CCO&PO and Co-Founder at Dexory. "JAMCO GROUP required a robust solution that would deliver accurate and actionable data to ensure that its operations are not disrupted by inaccuracies or time-consuming processes. With DexoryView, the team is able to carry out tasks, while directing resources to more business critical operations."

About Dexory

Dexory captures real-time insights into warehouse operations using fully autonomous robots and Artificial Intelligence. Using autonomous technology to unlock data and drive insights through all levels of business operations, helping companies boost their performance and unlock their full potential. Instant access to real-time data helps optimise the present, de-risk the future and discover the intractable in each location and at every stage of the product journey through the warehouse and onto dispatch.

Founded in 2015, by three founders, Andrei, Oana and Adrian, and is based in the UK. The founders are school friends from Romania, who moved to the UK a decade ago with experience accumulated across engineering and tech roles at Formula 1, Google, and IBM. Combining commercial nous with deep technical expertise, the three founders are now working together to help transform warehouse management practices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822131263/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:



For Dexory:

Janne Virtanen, PR Manager Email: janne.virtanen@dexory.com

Brands2Life UK and USA dexory@brands2life.com (UK) or DexoryUS@brands2life.com (US)