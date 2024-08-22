Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850354 | ISIN: US0536111091 | Ticker-Symbol: AV3
Tradegate
21.08.24
18:10 Uhr
192,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,00194,0015:20
193,00194,0010:13
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 14:36 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avery Dennison and Arianee Take the Lead in ABI Research's Digital Product Passport Vendor Competitive Ranking

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPPs have the potential to be carriers of critical product information with static and dynamic elements, revolutionizing the use, monitoring, and disposal of products or materials. The new Competitive Assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the top nine leading Digital Product Passport (DPP) software providers and their solution capabilities across the high environmental impact sectors, namely apparel, construction & buildings, Electric Vehicles (EV), and consumer electronic goods, ahead of European Union's DPP regulation.

2024 Logo

The report evaluated and ranked each profiled company as either a leader, mainstream, or follower, and the results are:

Market Leaders: Avery Dennison, Arianee
Mainstream: Kezzler,3E Exchange, Minespider, Siemens, and Circulor
Followers:Kurz Digital, PSQR

"The analysis focused on twelve criteria segmented across innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria included software platform use & navigation, data management, data governance, interoperability, and innovative platform features. The implementation criteria included commercial success and market share, geographical coverage, supply chain mapping, ecosystem partners and case studies, solution adaptability, deployment support, and time to value," explains Rithika Thomas, Sustainable Technologies Senior Analyst at ABI Research.

Avery Dennison took the overall lead in the assessment. It has benefited from a first-mover advantage through the announcement of its Digital Product Passport as a Service in October 2023, coupled with long-standing experience in supply chain transparency tools, open modular architecture, established ecosystem partnerships, ERP integrations, and downstream circularity partners. In addition, Avery Dennison scored well in the implementation category due to its global presence, depth in supply chain mapping, and ability to cater to multiple product groups ahead of the mandatory regulations.

Arianee, a fierce competitor to Avery Dennison in the DPP space and a member of SAP's Startup Accelerator Incubator, came in at a close second place due to its innovative DPP platform with authenticity and a circular marketplace strengthened by scaled global deployments across multiple verticals.

Avery Dennison, Arianee, 3E Exchange, and Siemens are innovation leaders, with platforms exceeding market requirements and pushing the boundaries of DPP's potential in a competitive marketplace. The top three implementor leaders are Avery Dennison, Arianee, and Kezzler due to their established strong ecosystem partners built over the years, scaled deployments, vertical adaptability, and commercialized solutions available in the market today.

The underlying concept and technology for DPPs are still relatively nascent and developing, with the purpose to drive focused circular business models. "DPP solution providers with robust, interoperable platforms, accredited data management, strong ecosystem partnerships, and published use cases, and an adaptable platform to serve the revolving regulatory market will seize the commercial opportunity and forge long-term business opportunities and customer value," Thomas concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digital Product Passport vendors competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Sustainability Software Markets and Circular Technologies & Programs research services, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/4871465/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avery-dennison-and-arianee-take-the-lead-in-abi-researchs-digital-product-passport-vendor-competitive-ranking-302228122.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.