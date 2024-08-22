Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
22.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
Imagine Innovation LTD: Billionaire Holdings Inc. Expands Operations in the U.S.

Seeks to Hire Staff over the next few months

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Billionaire Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Jamaica-based Billionaire Holdings Limited, has officially commenced operations in the United States, with its new headquarters located at 1266 East Main Street, Suite 700R, Stamford, Connecticut.

Chavez Allen

Chavez Allen
CEO of Billionaires Holdings, Mr. Chavez Allen, spoke on some of the technologies being developed by the company that will bring major innovations to the fintech market at a recent event held in Kingston, Jamaica.

This expansion marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to leverage the dynamic U.S. market to grow its diversified investment and business management portfolio.

Founded in 2019, Billionaire Holdings Limited has rapidly established itself as a leader in managing and investing in both digital and physical assets across various industries, including fintech, eco-technologies, education, and healthcare. The U.S. subsidiary will continue this tradition, aiming to optimize efficiency and achieve strategic objectives for the parent company's diverse investments.

As part of its expansion strategy, Billionaire Holdings Inc. is actively seeking to hire new employees to bolster its operations in the U.S. The company has already hired over 300 remote jobs globally (including data analysis, full-stack software developers, machine learning experts, AI experts, customer support, and sales and marketing) and has plans to hire another 15-20 people within the U.S. over the next three to five months, focusing on enhancing its customer support, software development, and marketing teams. The Company also boasts competitive salaries and comprehensive training programs designed to equip employees with the necessary skills to excel in their roles.

Mr. Chavez Allen, Founder and CEO of Billionaire Holdings, stated, "Our entry into the U.S. market is a pivotal moment for Billionaire Holdings. We are excited to bring our innovative solutions and strategic management expertise to the American market. We are also committed to creating job opportunities and contributing positively to the local economy."

Pro Traders Fund, one of the companies managed by Billionaire Holdings, is an evaluation platform that uses AI technology to evaluate and assess traders. Under the leadership of Allen, the platform was able to achieve a valuation of USD $30 million and currently makes an average of 35% return on the company's capital, month over month.

Since September 2023, Pro Traders Fund has trained and evaluated over 10,000 traders, 80% of whom are Jamaicans, and now the company has set its sights on expanding their reach to the United States, the rest of the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Billionaire Holdings Inc. is dedicated to fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment, offering extensive training programs and mastermind events to ensure its workforce remains at the forefront of industry trends and technological advancements.

The company's presence in the U.S. is expected to not only enhance its global operations but also contribute to the economic development of Stamford and the surrounding areas by providing high-quality job opportunities and fostering technological innovation.

Billionaire Holdings Inc.'s dedication to innovation serves as the cornerstone of its strategic approach. By continuously investing in cutting-edge technologies, fostering a culture of creativity, and encouraging bold ideas, the company aims to drive transformative growth and stay ahead of market trends.

For inquiries and business opportunities, Billionaire Holdings can be reached through direct communication channels. A dedicated team is ready to assist you in exploring potential collaborations and discussing strategic partnerships. Engage with them by calling their U.S. number at (203) 539-6133-4 or their Jamaican number at (876) 787-2428. Alternatively, you can send an email to admin@billionaireholdings.net

Contact Information

Teino Evans
PR Manager
admin@billionaireholdings.net
203-539-6133-4

Allen in Dominican Republic

Allen in Dominican Republic
Chavez Allen (centre) shares a moment with traders from the Dominican Republic who are active users of the funding evaluation platform, Pro Traders Fund, developed and managed by Billionaires Holdings.

Pro Traders Fund

Pro Traders Fund
Pro Traders Fund, one of the companies owned by Billionaires Holdings Inc., is valued at US $30 million and has already raked in revenues exceeding 7 figures since the start of 2024.





SOURCE: Imagine Innovation LTD



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
