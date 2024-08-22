Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
Aeroverse Teams Up With Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Aeroverse, the premier commercial-free streaming app for aviation and aerospace video content, is thrilled to announce its alliance with the AOPA.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Aeroverse, the premier commercial-free streaming app for aviation and aerospace video content, is thrilled to announce its alliance with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). This collaboration will bring AOPA content to Aeroverse along with an AOPA exclusive discount on programming.

Aeroverse

Aeroverse



Every Tuesday, Aeroverse releases new AOPA content, showcasing the latest in aviation news, safety tips, and pilot experiences. Establishing this cadence and dedicated AOPA channel underscores Aeroverse's commitment to providing top-tier content and fostering a deeper connection within the aviation community as a whole.

"I have always seen AOPA as a respected leader in the aviation industry," said Charles Cook, owner of Aeroverse. "From the time I first became fascinated with planes as a kid, AOPA has been a beacon of quality and reliability in aviation. Teaming up with them allows us to offer our viewers unparalleled access to high-quality aviation content, further enhancing their experience on our platform."

Nathan Fletcher, Executive Vice President of Programming at Aeroverse, added, "Every Tuesday, Aeroverse will release AOPA content, giving our audience fresh and insightful perspectives from the aviation world. Working with AOPA in this way is a testament to our dedication to bringing the best in aviation and aerospace content to our viewers."

Kollin Stagnito, Senior Vice President of Media at AOPA, commented, "The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) applauds Aeroverse for launching a compelling streaming video service for aviation enthusiasts. We're proud to offer a selection of videos produced by AOPA and the AOPA Air Safety Institute, intended to inspire and educate pilots - and everyone interested in general aviation. As a new AOPA Member Benefit Sponsor, we thank Aeroverse for generously providing AOPA members a $20 discount on an annual subscription to Aeroverse."

About Aeroverse

Aeroverse is a commercial-free streaming app dedicated to aviation and aerospace content. Featuring a vast library of documentaries, TV shows, and hit YouTubers, Aeroverse is the go-to destination for aviation enthusiasts. Aeroverse showcases the best aircraft and aviators, bringing the joy of flight to all ages.

Watch Aeroverse on your mobile device by downloading the app from your favorite app store, or through Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. For more information, visit aeroverse.com.

About AOPA

Since 1939, AOPA has protected the freedom to fly by creating an environment that gives people of all ages the opportunity to enjoy aviation and all it has to offer. AOPA is the world's largest community of pilots, aircraft owners, and aviation enthusiasts with representatives based in Frederick, Md.; Washington, D.C.; and seven regions across the United States. The association provides member services including advocacy at the federal, state, and local levels; legal services; flight training and safety programs; and award-winning media. AOPA specializes in making aviation more accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit www.aopa.org

Contact Information

Crystal Cardwell
CMO
panama@getpugnacious.com
850-527-2520

SOURCE: Aeroverse

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
