Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 21 August 2024 was 364.24p (ex-income) 365.21p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

22 August 2024


