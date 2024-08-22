Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
22.08.24
1,085 Euro
-0,010
-0,91 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 15:10 Uhr
88 Leser
AB "Akola Group": Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024

On 22 August 2024, AB Akola Group held an internet conference webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

https://youtu.be/uSp_7C_xWuE (https://youtu.be/uSp_7C_xWuE)

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024.08.22-webinar-2023-2024-12M.pdf (https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024.08.22-webinar-2023-2024-12M.pdf)

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


