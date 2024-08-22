

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Omnichannel retail giant Walmart Inc. has joined with quick service hamburger chain Burger King for offering exclusive dining benefit for Walmart+ members.



In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Walmart+ members, starting Today, will enjoy 25% off any Burger King digital order every day.



Further, starting in September, members can receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase.



The Burger King benefit, the latest move by Walmart+ to give its members even more value, is offered at no extra cost to the Walmart+ membership. Burger King joins partners like Expedia and Paramount+ to help Walmart+ extend offerings outside of Walmart's primary remit.



Walmart said the unique benefit would help its members save time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles where grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking may not always be feasible.



As per Fast Food Industry Statistics 2024 and Facts by enterpriseappstoday.com, most Americans eat from quick service restaurants several times a week.



Citing the study, Walmart said it considers the dining benefit as a practical, cost-effective solution to accommodate dining preferences and busy schedules for its members.



The company noted that Walmart+ members can easily redeem the dining benefit through the BK App or bk.com. Walmart+ members will need to link their membership with their existing Burger King Royal Perks account or create an account for free to activate the benefit.



Once linked, Walmart+ members can visit the offers tab on the BK app or on bk.com, select a participating Burger King location, add the desired offer to the cart and place their order.



Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said, 'The inclusion of a Burger King benefit in our Walmart+ membership portfolio is exciting. We consistently strive to offer benefits that focus on our members, aligning with our commitment to deliver undeniable value and convenience. We're confident our members will welcome the additional savings, and we're thrilled to collaborate with a trusted brand like Burger King to offer this benefit.'



Walmart+, Walmart's membership program, offers members a wide range of benefits at $98/year or $12.95/month. The membership combines digital and in-store benefits like free delivery from store, free shipping with no minimum order, gas and travel discounts, video streaming with Paramount+, early access, returns from home and more.



