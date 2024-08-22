Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
WKN: A40D1N | ISIN: US18978H3003
22.08.24
15:30 Uhr
0,160 US-Dollar
-0,006
-3,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment

Live moderated webcast with John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals on Monday, August 26th at 12:00 PM ET

Participants have the ability to submit questions live during the Q&A portion of the segment or pre-submit questions in advance of the segment by emailing cnsp@jtcir.com

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, Mr. Climaco will provide a brief presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the segment. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the segment by emailing cnsp@jtcir.com. Mr. Climaco will answer as many questions as possible during the segment.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
