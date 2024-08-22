

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $44.68 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $42.38 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.68 million or $2.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $480.907 million from $411.870 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $44.68 Mln. vs. $42.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.55 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $480.907 Mln vs. $411.870 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News