

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Bank, lead bank of U.S. Bancorp (USB), has acquired Salucro Healthcare Solutions LLC. The company provides healthcare financial technology, focused on patient payments and billing. U.S. Bank initially invested in Salucro in 2022. Salucro's platform is sold through Elavon as MedEpay. The Salucro team members are now employees of U.S. Bank.



Salucro provides online billing and payments offerings for healthcare providers across the United States. Salucro had previously been a partner of Elavon, the merchant acquiring unit within U.S. Bank.



