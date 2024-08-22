

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced that Wisconsin will join IRS Direct File for Filing Season 2025, making more than 600,000 Wisconsinites eligible to use the free tax filing tool next year .



IRS Direct File provides new resources for the IRS to improve customer service and ensure taxpayers claim the benefits and deductions for which they are eligible.



Following a successful Pilot Program in 12 states that saw 140,000 taxpayers claim more than $90 million in refunds and save an estimated $5.6 million in filing costs using the new free online filing tool, Treasury and the IRS announced the expansion of Direct File to more states.



Wisconsin is the latest state to join IRS Direct File, making a total of 19 U.S. states eligible to use the free tax filing tool.



Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Connecticut, and North Carolina are the other states that have joined IRS Direct File recently.



An average American spends $270 and 13 hours filing their taxes, according to Taxpayer Burden Survey.



In Filing Season 2024, Direct File was available to taxpayers with simple tax situations in 12 states. The Pilot exceeded expectations with more than 140,000 Americans successfully filing in the five weeks the program was widely available following extensive product testing. These filers claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved an estimated $5.6 million in tax preparation fees on their federal returns alone.



The Treasury Department said its goal in the coming years is to expand the reach and tax scope of Direct File to provide an option for working-and middle-class taxpayers nationwide.



