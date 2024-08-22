Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024

WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
22.08.24
16:52 Uhr
21,880 Euro
-0,120
-0,55 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 15:58 Uhr
Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q2 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline plc.'s preliminary second quarter 2024 results will be released on Friday August 30, 2024, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q2 2024 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b2zy9qd6/)

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q2 2024 Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb43bd9eaeb4142d1ab4aa304ece1c66c)

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


