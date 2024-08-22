Getmyboat and American Sailing Announce Exclusive Partnership

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Getmyboat, the world's largest boat rental marketplace, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with American Sailing (ASA). This collaboration combines Getmyboat's extensive boat rental options with ASA's leading position in sailing and boating education and advocacy, providing unique benefits to marine leisure enthusiasts nationwide.

Getmyboat & American Sailing Association Launch Partnership

Through this partnership, members of American Sailing will receive exclusive discounts on boat rentals booked through Getmyboat, enhancing their access to a wide variety of sailing and powerboat experiences.

"Our partnership with American Sailing is a natural fit for Getmyboat," said Doug Bird, VP of Sales at Getmyboat. "We are committed to building boater confidence and making boating experiences more accessible. ASA's dedication to boating education aligns perfectly with our mission."

In addition to exclusive discounts, the partnership aims to reach a broader audience interested in sailing and powerboating by offering access to lessons, curated experiences, and educational resources. ASA members can seamlessly book boat rentals and lessons through the Getmyboat platform. Captains and boat rental business owners who are a part of the ASA network can also list their offerings on Getmyboat to grow their customer base and charter business.

"We are excited to partner with Getmyboat to provide our members with unparalleled access to boating experiences," said Jonathan Payne, CEO of American Sailing. "This collaboration not only enhances the value of an ASA membership but also aligns with our mission to promote safe and enjoyable sailing. By combining our expertise in sailing education with Getmyboat's vast marketplace, we are empowering more people to explore the waters with confidence."

The official partnership between Getmyboat and American Sailing launches today and ASA members will gain immediate access to the exclusive benefits. For more information, visit Getmyboat's website or American Sailing's website.

About Getmyboat

Getmyboat is the world's biggest and best marketplace for fun, safe, and easy boating experiences. Launched in 2013, over 2 million customers have gone boating through the platform, with 180,000+ listings across 184 countries and thousands of 5-star reviews for boat owners and captains. 30% of trips are boat rentals, while 70% of trips are captained by boating professionals, so customers feel safe while they enjoy being together with family and friends on the water.

About American Sailing

American Sailing (ASA) is the leading authority on sailing education in the United States. Since its founding in 1983, ASA has certified over half a million students and is dedicated to promoting safe and enjoyable sailing through its comprehensive curriculum and network of affiliated sailing schools.

Val Streif

Getmyboat

val@getmyboat.com

