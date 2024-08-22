IBKR Adds Significant Liquidity and Trading Hours for Global Corporate and Sovereign Bonds

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced significant enhancements to its global bond offering available through the IBKR Bond Marketplace. Clients of Interactive Brokers can now access greater liquidity for global corporate bonds, European Government Bonds (EGBs) and UK Gilts for up to 22 hours a day. In addition, clients will now be able to trade Swiss Franc-denominated (CHF) bonds on the IBKR platform.

With the addition of Swiss government bonds and a wide array of global corporate bonds priced in CHF, IBKR has added to its universe of bonds denominated in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, and HKD.

Thomas Frank, Executive Vice President of Interactive Brokers, stated, "IBKR is pleased to once again deliver on our long-term program to substantially add to bond market access for our clients in terms of products, price discovery, liquidity and hours of availability."

Worldwide clients of Interactive Brokers can trade bonds alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, mutual funds, and more from a single unified platform. They now have a broader product choice and the ability to respond quickly to the global market and economic news regardless of time or location. Adding CHF-denominated bonds allows clients to exploit opportunities across the European fixed-income landscape. The enhancements to IBKR's corporate and sovereign bond offering provides greater transparency and access to more trading opportunities. Together they give IBKR's retail, active trader and institutional investor clients additional means to diversify and express their views across fixed-income markets.

The IBKR Bond Marketplace provides clients with a straightforward and cost-effective way to trade bonds. Over 1 million bonds globally, including Corporate, Municipal, Treasury, and non-US sovereign bonds are available at low, transparent commissions with no mark-ups or built-in spreads. Clients can also use the free IBKR Bond Search Tool to search and compare bonds by a variety of criteria, including type, maturity and yield, to adjust their bond holdings easily.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

