

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales expanded at a stable rate in July, though at a slower-than-expected pace, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



At constant prices, retail sales climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in July, the same as in June. The expected increase was 5.6 percent.



In July, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most by 30.1 percent annually, and those of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels by 9.9 percent.



On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear declined markedly by 10.4 percent.



The monthly outcome in total retail sales was an increase of 1.9 percent versus a 0.3 percent gain in June.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News