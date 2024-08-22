Allstar reveals Friday 23 rd August is poised to account for more than a third of all bank holiday charging over the four-day period by business drivers, that's 16% more than the next busiest day over the same period

This supports a previous report from Allstar that business EV charging at public charge points has grown 264% YoY

But charging infrastructure is not the issue as Allstar's latest guide showcases network coverage in all four corners of the UK, including in some of the most remote and picturesque spots

Ahead of the next rush of traffic hitting the UK's roads around the August bank holiday, Allstar, one of the UK's leading EV, fuel and business expense payment companies, has revealed that Friday 23rd August will be the peak electric vehicle (EV) charging day of the four day period, and outlines considerations for the many business electric vehicles travellers that will be on the roads.

This one day will account for 38%, according to year-on-year charging analysis, of all the August bank holiday weekend's charging, while the demand for EV charging on the Friday ahead of the long weekend has surged by 183% in the last three years alone. This trend is set to continue as more domestic and business travel is anticipated throughout the end of August. It follows the general growth of public charging usage which has increased 264% by Allstar's business customers year-on-year, as revealed in the latest Allstar AllCosts report.

Around half of Brits (45%) are set to travel more this summer than last, and over a third (37%) are planning a staycation. With a calendar of events from sporting tournaments to festivals well underway, August is set to be a busy time for many UK drivers, including those travelling for business. Business travel has many different guises beyond white collar workers getting to and from meetings, from the delivery driver dropping off bespoke tennis equipment right the way through to a band's tour bus driver needing to get the group to their next show or the ice cream van providing refreshments at the beach.

Allstar's newly released Electric Escapes shines a spotlight on the most picturesque parts of the UK for its business users to charge up, but it also ends the debate on range anxiety caused by a lack of charging infrastructure once and for all. This is the concern that an EV won't have sufficient charge to complete its intended journey and is typically thought to be one of the greatest barriers preventing drivers from transitioning to electric.

Allstar has been solving the payment problem by delivering Allstar Chargepass, the UK's only fleet payment solution that covers all known needs from fuel to public or home charging, reporting, and controls, among others.

Allstar's growing electric vehicle charging network is showcased in Electric Escapes and highlights the depth and breadth of the network which has more than 21,000 locations in the UK, alongside more than 56,000 chargers. Not only is the network wide reaching but 82% of its network is fast, rapid and ultra-rapid helping drivers quickly and efficiently on their way.

Ashley Tate, MD UK, Allstar Chargepass, said:Allstar has customers covered across all four corners of the UK and the continuing growth of the Allstar network means drivers are never far from the nearest charger. Even so, business drivers should take care when setting out this bank holiday weekend.

"They can easily become stuck in traffic due to the increased volumes of vehicles on the roads, while hot weather can impact EV battery efficiency and cooling systems for the vehicle and air conditioning can drain power more rapidly. They should also check ahead for diversions and interruptions to their journeys that might unexpectedly extend travelling time such as roadworks."

Across the UK, Allstar's chargers include:

77% of Scotland's public chargers are on the Allstar electric charging network.

99% of the Allstar electric charging network in Northern Ireland is fast, rapid or ultra-rapid.

76% of England's rapid and ultra-rapid chargers are on the Allstar electric charging network.

83% of the Allstar electric charging network in Wales is rapid and ultra-rapid.

Tate added: "We're trying to end the notion of range anxiety by making recharging as convenient as refuelling. In this guide we're able to fully showcase the size of our network, not just by size and numbers but geographically. That means our customers know that whether they are in the hub of a city or along an undulating country road 500 miles away, drivers are never far from a charger, with some small planning ahead."

